The Nipomo Titans softball team only needed two innings to score all of their runs on Tuesday.
The host Titans jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then scored their last three runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the 6-1 victory over Santa Maria.
With the win, the Titans (11-8 overall) now move to 6-3 in the Ocean League standings -- and has now set themselves up for a battle for second place this Thursday against Pioneer Valley.
Lisette Coria and Micayla Mendez both had one hit apiece. Coria drove in two runners while Mendez sent three of her teammates home off of a triple.
Mimi Wolf took the win at pitcher, going five innings and striking out four batters.
The Titans take on PVHS on the road for a 4:30 p.m. contest.