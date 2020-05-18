You are the owner of this article.
Next stop for Pioneer Valley softball standout Monique Gomez: Dakota Wesleyan University

After a fruitful softball career at Pioneer Valley High School, Monique Gomez's softball playing days — and education — will continue at Dakota Wesleyan University.

Dakota Wesleyan is an NAIA program and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dakota Wesleyan officials thought highly enough of Gomez that the school awarded her its $21,000 Randall Scholarship, according to emails from Gomez and Pioneer Valley Athletic Director Jeff Monteiro.

"I am the first softball player to do so, and I am so grateful and blessed," Gomez wrote in her email.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to be able to start the next chapter in my life at Dakota Wesleyan University," said Gomez.

"Not only will I be able to continue my softball career with a fantastic program and group of people, but I will have the unique opportunity to earn not only my Bachelor's but also my Master's degree in athletic training as well."  

To qualify for the Randall Scholarship, a student must carry a 3.5 GPA, have scored a 24 on the ACT and a 1,090 on the SAT and "must meet certain leadership/service qualifications," according to a university statement.

The statement said the scholarship is worth $21,000 per year and is renewable for 10 semesters if the recipient remains in good standing at the school.

Gomez, a four-year varsity starter at second base and shortstop for the Panthers, will be playing for some family bragging rights during her career with the Tigers.

"By continuing my softball career at DWU, I will have the opportunity to play against my sister, whose school is also part of the GPAC, so that is one of the things I look forward to doing the most," Gomez said in her email.

"I'll be happy to know family is near."

Gomez had a rough year at the plate her freshman year, then her hitting gradually improved. Through early season stats, Gomez was hitting .350 her sophomore year and .438 her junior year.

The Panthers were sitting at 2-3 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the rest of Pioneer Valley's season. No team stats were entered for those five games.

Schools statewide closed in March because of the pandemic. On April 3, the CIF state office formally announced that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.

The last sports events on the Central Coast took place on March 13.

Gomez played travel ball, for the Phenom Organization.

"...This next step in my life would not have been possible had it not been for my high school and travel coaches of the Phenom Organization. They played big roles in helping me get to where I am today," said Gomez.

She thanked others.

"...My parents are who started it all for me," Gomez wrote in the email. "My mom driving me to all my tournaments and always there to support me, and my dad who put in countless hours along with me from the garage to the softball field to help me train and get better.

"To them, I am forever grateful."

Gomez wrote, "Lastly, I thank my coaches at DWU for reaching out to me and making it possible for me to continue every softball player's dream of playing at the next level.

"I'm happy to know that my hard work, not only in the classroom but on the field as well, has been a big payoff."

Dakota Wesleyan's 2020 softball team was sitting at 8-13 before the remainder of collegiate spring sports was called off because of the pandemic. The Tigers' last game was March 12. 

