Lompoc's Haley Larsh signs with Cal State Monterey Bay

Haley Larsh is going to be an Otter.

The Lompoc High senior made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing a national letter of intent with Cal State Monterey Bay to play softball.

Denicia Gills, coach of the Aftershock travel team, was instrumental in her linking up with coach Andrea Kenney and her staff at CSUMB, Larsh said, noting that her father, Jason, played a key role in her softball development.

"My dad has always taken me to anything and everything," Larsh responded when asked how she was able to sign with a four-year program directly out of high school. "I've gone to so many tournaments with so many different teams and they've all made me better in different ways."

Cal State Monterey Bay fields a Division II softball program. The Otters were 12-12 when the 2020 spring season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Larsh has been a multi-year starter at catcher for the Braves and will stay behind the plate with the Otters.

"I like being a part of the play every pitch," Larsh said, describing her thoughts on catching. "Other positions can kind of get boring because you just stand there. Being a catcher, you're always doing something and you have to learn all the different positions and know them well."

In eight games last year, Larsh hit .452 (14 for 31) with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBIs for the Braves.

Larsh has been trying to stay sharp with her receiving skills but has not had significant game action since her junior season at Lompoc High was cut short due to the pandemic in mid-March.