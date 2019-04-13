SOFTBALL
Best of the West Tournament
Ten-run rule after five innings, 90-minute time limit
Pool A
Atascadero 11, Pioneer Valley 1
Ventura St. Bonaventure 13, Morro Bay 3
Merced Golden Valley 2, Atascadero 1
St. Bonaventure 13, Pioneer Valley 2
Golden Valley 12, Morro Bay 2
Pool B
Santa Maria 3, Lompoc 0
Ventura Foothill Tech 5, St. Joseph 2
St. Joseph 4, Soledad 3
Foothill Tech 9, Santa Maria 0
Lompoc 6, Soledad 4
Santa Maria 3, Lompoc 0
Lompoc;000;000;0;-;0;2;0
Santa Maria;003;000;x;-;3;7;2
Briana Reitmeier and Hannah Larsh. Xchelle Glidewell and Adrianna Lopez. WP - Glidewell. LP - Reitmeier.
2B - Michelle Hill (L), Carlissa Solorio (SM), Lopez (SM).
3B - none.
HR - none.