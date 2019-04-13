{{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Best of the West Tournament

Ten-run rule after five innings, 90-minute time limit

Pool A

Atascadero 11, Pioneer Valley 1

Ventura St. Bonaventure 13, Morro Bay 3

Merced Golden Valley 2, Atascadero 1

St. Bonaventure 13, Pioneer Valley 2

Golden Valley 12, Morro Bay 2

Pool B

Santa Maria 3, Lompoc 0

Ventura Foothill Tech 5, St. Joseph 2

St. Joseph 4, Soledad 3

Foothill Tech 9, Santa Maria 0

Lompoc 6, Soledad 4

Santa Maria 3, Lompoc 0

Lompoc;000;000;0;-;0;2;0

Santa Maria;003;000;x;-;3;7;2

Briana Reitmeier and Hannah Larsh. Xchelle Glidewell and Adrianna Lopez. WP - Glidewell. LP - Reitmeier.

2B - Michelle Hill (L), Carlissa Solorio (SM), Lopez (SM).

3B - none.

HR - none.

