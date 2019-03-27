It’s not quite "Benny and the Jets".
It’s more like "Benny and the Pirates," but that doesn’t have quite the ring to it of the old Elton John song.
“When Benny coached youth and club softball, I always wanted one of his teams to be the Jets but it never happened,” said Crystal Garcia, an assistant coach and the official scorekeeper of the Santa Ynez High School softball team.
But Coach Benny Garcia’s Pirates are just as big of a hit in the Santa Ynez Valley.
His Pirates are 11-3-1 overall and 5-0 in their first season in the Channel League.
And for Coach Garcia, it is truly a family affair.
Crystal Garcia is not only an assistant coach, but she’s also Benny’s wife and mother of their five children.
Then there’s his other assistant coach, Anastazia Garcia — the third of the Garcias' children.
Armani Garcia isn’t coaching but the Santa Ynez High junior, the fourth Garcia kid, is the team’s star pitcher.
“This is so much fun. It’s probably my second favorite year in coaching,” said Benny Garcia. “The best year was two years ago when both Anastazia and Armani were on the team at the same time.”
Anastazia was the team’s star first baseman while Armani was a freshman phenom in the circle.
“You have to remember, that team had gone 0-36 the two years before that and that was the year we really turned the program around," said Benny Garcia.
That was the year Denicia Gills took over the program and hired Benny Garcia on as an assistant.
After three years at the helm, Gills stepped down to be able to spend more time watching her own three children play on Santa Ynez High sports teams and Benny Garcia was promoted to head coach this year.
“When I got the promotion Anastazia was my first choice to be an assistant coach,” said Benny Garcia. “She is the best at working with the girls on our philosophy. She played with some of the girls who are now juniors and seniors and is close to their age.”
“I took a year off after graduating (in 2017) and now I’m going to Hancock College, majoring in criminal justice. I want to be a police officer,” said Anastazia. “I love coaching but I miss playing so I’m going to play summer ball for Hancock and join their team next year.”
There are three Garcia children who won’t be playing for their father.
Two are already out of high school while the third is youngest son Isaiah who is in the seventh grade.
Older sister Alexis is married and living in Monterey while older brother Benny Jr. is a computer technician.
“All our kids are or were athletes,” said Crystal Garcia.
Anastazia has always been a first baseman.
“I was actually Anastazia’s first coach. I coached her in T-Ball,” said Crystal Garcia. “But I wasn’t Armani’s. Benny has always been her coach.”
“When I was young, my glove was bigger than my head so they put me at first base,” said Anastazia Garcia.
“But she dug up everything. She really was a natural,” said Benny Garcia. “We decided that Armani should be a pitcher when she was seven or eight. When she was eight, I brought her up to my 10-and-under team and by midseason she was our best pitcher.”
“I work at it all year round,” said Armani Garcia. "There hasn’t been one summer when I haven’t played.”
Armani Garcia has a complete repertoire of pitches including a curve, screwball, rise ball, drop ball, two different changeups and occasionally a fast ball, and she’s been the class of the old Los Padres League and now the new Channel League.
“I like having my family around. They’re my number one supporters,” said Armani Garcia. “It’s easy to separate my dad, mom and sister from when they’re being my coach or just my family. But it feels good having them here, encouraging me to do well and to do better. My dad taught me everything I know.
“And I like everything about this team. The progress we’ve made these last few years, the great plays the girls make. I think we really mesh well. Everybody supports each other.”
Armani Garcia is hoping to take that education and continue it at Cal State Monterey Bay.
Both Garcia parents work full time jobs.
Crystal Garcia works at I West Insurance.
“It does take away from my work but my boss is really flexible when it comes to family and they always let me take the time off to go to the games and tournaments,” said Crystal Garcia.
Benny also works elsewhere full time, as a manager at Moyer Framing, a company that also makes sure he has time off to coach.
“It’s great having my wife and daughters here,” said Benny Garcia. “But, really, all the girls are like my daughters. I’ve coached a number of them since travel ball and for the last three years on the Santa Ynez High team. I’ve watched and worked with them so long that I know how to interact with them as people and not just players. They are all so different.
“One of my favorite things is the friendships you make with the players and their families but the best thing is watching the progress, the growth of the team. Win or lose, all we want is progress and the wins will come. The maturity these girls bring — it shows on the field, coming from 0-36 to where we are now.”