Delanie Wisz makes a big hit after transferring to UCLA, her sister Stevie's former school

Delanie Wisz is a junior at UCLA now. She played for Loyola Marymount University before transferring.

The Lions finished 40-21 in 2019 and just missed successfully defending their 2018 National Invitational Softball Championship title, bowing out in three games of the double-elimination tournament.

Wisz led the team in home runs with nine, sacrifice flies with six and was a Second Team All-West Coast Conference selection. Still, she decided to leave.

"The reason I transferred to UCLA was because the previous school I was at (LMU) had a toxic softball environment and I needed to do what was best for my mental health as well as my happiness," Wisz told the Times.

Regarding the Delanie Wisz transfer, an LMU spokeswoman said in an email to the Times, "LMU wants all student-athletes to achieve their goals, both academically and in their chosen sport. The university understands the many factors that may lead to a student's decision to transfer, but ultimately encourages students to pursue the path best suited to their needs."

The adjustment to UCLA has been a process, Delanie Wisz acknowledged, but she said that things are looking up for her there.