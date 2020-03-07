Coach John Welch hopeful as his St. Joseph softball team enters new season, new league

After making it to the divisional quarterfinals in John Welch's first season as coach, the St. Joseph softball team had a rough time in 2019.

In their inaugural season in the Central Section, the Knights went 6-15-1, including 2-10 in the Mountain League.

Still, Welch sounded optimistic recently as the Knights were about to embark on a new season and compete in a new league, the smaller Ocean League.

"We have a lot of very good players coming back, plus some promising new ones who came in," Welch said recently. "I'm eager to see what they can do."

One of the reasons Welch is excited for the 2020 season is his pitching. Senior pitcher Sky Johnson returns. Johnson led the Knights to their 2018 playoff run.

St. Joseph did qualify for the playoffs last year. The Knights played eventual CIF Central Section Division 3 champion Templeton tough in the first round, losing 2-1.

The Knights moved from the Mountain League to the smaller Ocean League. Defending league champ Morro Bay, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and Santa Maria join the Knights in the six-team league.