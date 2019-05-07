SELMA — A two-run home run from Key-annah Pu’a would be all the scoring the 14-seeded Nipomo Titans did against the No. 3 Selma Bears in an 11-2 road loss in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday.
Pu’a’s two-run shot gave the Titans a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ahlijah Realin was the other player that scored on the homer. Realin reached base on a walk before Pu’a’s at-bat.
The Titans’ early lead evaporated against the reigning Division III champions after Selma tied it up in the second inning.
After the opposing Bears were shut down in the third inning, Selma scored four runs in the fourth and five more times in the sixth.
The home run was Pu’a’s only hit and official at-bat of the game. Pu’a was intentional walked in the fourth and sixth innings.
In the circle, Pu’a pitched 3 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs on four hits. The freshman also had two strikeouts and walked one batter.
Pua’s home run was one of three hits for Nipomo. Lisette Coria and Mimi Wolf had the other hits for the Titans. Coria hit a double in the third inning and Wolf reached base on a single in the sixth. Nipomo had four other baserunners that reached on a walk and two more on errors from Selma.
The Titans end the 2019 season at 12-9 overall and 7-3 in the Ocean League. Nipomo placed second in the league.
Templeton 2, St. Joseph 1
St. Joseph's season ended with another tight loss at Templeton.
The game was also in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. St. Joseph out-hit Templeton 4-3, but committed one error as the Eagles didn't commit any.
Templeton went up early, scoring a single run in the bottom of the first before taking a 2-0 lead with another run in the third inning. St. Joseph then struck for its only run in the fifth.
Templeton senior and Texas A&M commit Ashley Daugherty threw a complete game and struck out 12 batters over her seven innings of work.
St. Joseph finishes its season 6-15-1.
In other Division 3 action, Lemoore defeated Santa Maria 10-2 to end the Saints' season.
In Division 2, San Luis Obispo beat Pioneer Valley 7-0 in a first-round game in SLO.
In Division 1, Righetti nearly upset No. 2 seed Clovis North, falling 4-3 on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Arroyo Grande lost to No. 3 seed Stockdale 3-1 while Paso Robles defeated No. 8 seed Bakersfield Liberty 2-1. No. 7 Atascadero beat Bakersfield Centennial 7-0.
In Division 6, Mission Prep routed Laton 15-0.
Women's tennis
Whittle selected to NCAA Championships field
Arroyo Grande High School graduate Sophie Whittle, a Gonzaga senior, ha been selected to the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Women's Tennis Championship field in singles and doubles, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
Whittle drew the No. 8 overall seed in the 64-player singles field. Only the top eight are seeded. She and senior partner Graciela Rosas were selected for the doubles field.
Whittle and Rosas are the first Gonzaga players to be selected to the NCAA Championships field.
A Nipomo native, Whittle won the ITA singles national championship last fall. She was ranked No. 1 in the nation after that and has maintained a top-15 raking throughout the spring.
She is a school-record 29-8 in singles, is an ITA All-American, the first in program history, and is 9-3 against ranked singles opponents this season.
Whittle earned West Coast Conference PLayer of the Year, All-WCC First Team, WCC All-Academic Team and WCC All-Tournament Team honors.
Whittle and Rosas are 21-3 as a doubles team. The pair has earned All_WCC First Team and WCC All-Tournament Team honors. They have beaten four ranked opponents, and their No. 15 doubles ranking is the highest in school history.
World Armlifting Championships
Santa Maria resident and Pioneer Valley High School teacher Riccardo Magni will represent Team U.S.A. for the second time at the Armlifting Professional League's (APL) World Armlifting Championships.
The event will take place Saturday and Sunday in St. Petersbkurg, Russia.
According to an APL press release, Magni ended 2018 ranked No. 1 in the U.S. He finished third in the 2019 Armlifting USA Arnold Classic in March in Columbus, Ohio.
Magni defeated the top lifters from Canada, Finland, Noway and Russia in that one, according to the APL release.
Team U.S.A. comprises 15 men and seven women. Magni will compete in the 100 kilograms division.