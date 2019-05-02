The Valley Christian Academy baseball team had a good day on the diamond.
The Lions' softball team did not.
VCA's baseball squad won a CIF Southern Section Division 7 first-round game as an underdog Thursday, winning 6-4 at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian.
The VCA softball team lost a Division 7 first-round game at home to Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep 25-2.
VCA baseball wins opener
The Lions moved to 9-7-1 with Thursday's playoff win at Santa Monica Pacifica, which fell to 8-10 overall.
VCA moves on to host Hillcrest Christian on Tuesday in the second round of the Division playoffs.
The Lions had 12 hits on the day and won despite committing four errors. The Seawolves had 11 hits and committed five errors in the game.
Andrew Sparlin earned the win, pitching five innings and allowing one earned run while striking out five batters.
Dylan Fulton relieved Sparlin and earned the save, striking out three batters over his two innings work. Timmy Trenkle worked the entire game behind the plate for the Lions.
"It was a great team win," VCA coach Pete Fortier said, noting that Jamin Magness pulled off a key defensive play at third base that helped the Lions maintain their lead and secure a win.
At the plate, Sparlin went 3-for-3 with two runs driven in. Jared Moore added an RBI and finished 2-for-4.
The Lions are scheduled to host Hillcrest Christian at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the second round. The Saints beat Shalhavet 13-9 in their first-round game on Thursday. Hillcrest is 14-3 overall after going 10-0 in the Omega League.
VCA softball falls to Rio Hondo Prep
The Lions were knocked out of the Division 7 playoffs by the Kares, who improved to 10-9 overall with the win.
Rio Hondo Prep scored twice in the first inning, then added five runs in the second and six more in the third inning before tacking on 12 runs in the fourth and ending the game with a run in the fifth.
VCA finishes its season with a 7-6 record after going 6-2 in the Coast Valley League. CVL champ Coast Union declined a berth in the CIF-SS playoffs citing a lack of competitive equity with the bigger schools in Division 6.
Emily Leung Liu drove in five runs for the Kares from Arcadia. She also scored four times. Tatiana Foor scored four times, Olivia Nambu added three runs, as did Clarisse Rosales and Darcy Bolinger. Katie Key and Rebecca Heaton each scored two runs.
Rosales and Foor combined to strike out nine batters over five innings work, allowing a total of three hits.
The Kares needed only nine hits to beat the Lions as VCA committed eight errors and drew 15 bases on balls.