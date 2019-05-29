In their first year in the CIF Central Section after moving over from the Southern Section, Atascadero and Paso Robles shared the inaugural Mountain League softball title.
Each of those teams has a co-league MVP, Claire Lohayza of Atascadero and Brooke Milder of Paso Robles. Lohayza batted .477. Milder, a Seattle University signee, hit .395.
The inaugural Ocean League softball MVP is Peyton Schemmer of league champion Morro Bay.
No stats were available for Schemmer. The Pirates won a league championship in their first year in the Central Section.
Here is a breakdown of the all-league teams, by league.
Mountain League
Templeton senior Ashley Daugherty pitched the Eagles to a Central Section Division 3 championship. The Texas A&M signee was 16-5,with a 1.14 ERA in 2019. She is on the Mountain League First Team.
So is Daugherty's teammate, sophomore first baseman Bella Backer. Atascadero and Paso Robles each landed two players on the First Team. The Atascadero representatives are senior second baseman Taylor Herzig and junior pitcher Bailey Doherty. The Paso Robles representatives are senior right fielder Lya Abel and freshman pitcher Jaiden Ralston.
San Luis Obispo pitcher Xiao Gin is a junior who will graduate early and will play for Oregon State. Gin will start her freshman year there in the fall. She had a 9-5 record with a 1.02 ERA for the Tigers in 2019 and is on the All-Mountain League First Team.
Junior outfielder-pitcher Mackenzie Kestler of Rigehtti, Arroyo Grande senior second baseman Sarah Eguiluz and St. Joseph junior pitcher Skylar Johnson round out the First Team.
The Second Team seniors are Atascadero shortstop Bailee Crawford and first baseman Kaitlyn Perry; San Luis Obispo catcher Sabrina Marks; Arroyo Grande pitcher Emma Holt; and St. Joseph second baseman Soleil Orca.
The juniors are Paso Robles utility player Becca Stroud, San Luis Obispo shortstop Franki Phelan and Righetti catcher Bailey Kober. The freshmen are Templeton shortstop Izzy Cowne and Paso Robles catcher Emma Phillips.
St. Joseph senior third baseman Halli Hunter, Righetti senior pitcher Lisette Hernandez and Arroyo Grande catcher Kariann Aguilera earned Honorable Mention.
Ocean League
Nipomo pitcher Key-annah Pu'a is one of three freshmen on the All-Ocean League First Team. Pu'a compiled a 1.66 ERA on the mound and hit .393, with five home runs, at the plate. Senior teammate Lisette Coria, a shortstop, joins Pu'a on the First Team.
Morro Bay second baseman Reese Tartaglia and Orcutt Academy pitcher Danica Black are the other First Team freshmen.
The juniors are Mission Prep pitcher Anna Reed and catcher Delanie Beavers, Pioneer Valley infielder-catcher Serenity O'nan and Santa Maria infielder Samantha De La Cruz. The sophomores are pitchers Phoebe Knighton of Morro Bay and Amaya Yebra of Pioneer Valley.
The Second Team seniors are Pioneer Valley infielder Aneisia Dollinger and outfielder Alexia Rivas, along with Santa Maria pitcher Ahlexia Glidewell. The juniors are Nipomo first baseman Micayla Mendez and third baseman Mimi Wolf, along with Morro Bay first baseman Lily Siegel.
The Second Team sophomores are Morro Bay catcher Danya Boyd and Orcutt Academy third baseman Arianna Contreras. The lone freshman is Morro Bay third baseman Emily Ducios.
Nipomo sophomore catcher Karley Camacho, Santa Maria senior outfielder Sarae Ramirez, Pioneer Valley infielder-pitcher Ashley Guiterrez and Orcutt Academy senior shortstop Daisy Esparza earned Honorable Mention.