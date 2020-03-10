Cabrillo softball ready to play ball

“I want to go out with a bang this year. We all do,” said Terrones, who, along with Adames was a co-captain of the school’s cheer team this year. “I just like playing ball and being out here with the girls. We all get along so well. It’s important that they carry that with them throughout their careers.”

“We’re a big family,” said Adames. “On a lot of teams, the players don’t do much together outside of their team. We all talk, hang out — and the coaches are like another set of parents.”

“We can talk to our coaches about anything. They really care about us as more than softball players,” said Heath. “Their attitude makes us want to help the team and help our teammates so they can reach their full potential.”

“Just like the girls, I love this sport and put everything into it,” said Abayari. “I want to help the girls become better people, as opposed to just being better athletes. We teach them how to play the game, how to improve their skills to teach them about building a strong work ethic, a strong commitment which will help them with the future.

“The lessons they learn here can be applied throughout their lives.”

Taking the mound for the Conqs is Haliyah Johnson.

