Battling aces: Santa Ynez's Armani Garcia wins showdown against St. Joseph's Skylar Johnson

It was an early season showdown Friday afternoon between two of the area’s best softball pitchers.
St. Joseph’s Skylar Johnson led her Knights against Armani Garcia’s Pirates in a non-league game at Santa Ynez High School.
Garcia and the Pirates (4-0) got the best of it, coming away with a 4-1 victory in the Knights’ (0-1) season opener.
Both pitchers went the distance; Garcia going seven innings, giving up five hits with nine strikeouts while Johnson went six innings and was tagged for six hits with eight strikeouts.
Each gave up one walk. Garcia walked the second batter of the game. Johnson’s only walk went to Giszelle Hrehor but it came at a bad time, with the bases loaded, leading to the Pirates’ second run.
“I really love the game Skylar pitched,” said St. Joseph head coach John Welch. “She was hitting her spots which was great for her first game of the year.”
“Their girl, Skylar, is a really good pitcher,” said Santa Ynez head coach Benny Garcia. “She has a nasty change-up — the best we’ve seen — but we’ve got a great pitcher, too. Her control was great today and she really kept them off balance.”
The Pirates broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third.
Cali Grieco led off the inning with a scorching ground ball single past second base.
Garcia followed with a single off a very slow roller to shortstop.
When Molli Kadlec hit a grounder to third, St. Joseph’s Briana Munoz stepped on the bag to cut down Grieco.
With Giszelle Hrehor at the plate, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and then Garcia scored when Hrehor hit a grounder to first base.
“When we finally got that run, I thought we could hold them but I was worried that it could go the way of the Nipomo game.”
The Pirates trailed Nipomo 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday but they scored twice in the sixth to pull out a 2-1 win.
“I didn’t want St. Joseph to do to us what we did to Nipomo,” said Garcia.
Garcia was able to breathe a bit easier after the Pirates added three more runs in the fifth.
Amaris Cabrera got aboard on an error to lead off the inning, Grieco beat out a slow roller to third and Armani Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
With one out, Hrehor walked which scored Cabrera.
Michaela Baker followed with a single that plated Grieco and Hrehor as Garcia was called out at second base.
In the top of the sixth, St. Joseph showed some life.
Anissa Ordonez led off with a single. With one out, Maggie Perez and Dylan Prandini had back-to-back singles with Ordonez scoring on Prandini’s hit.
Two fly ball outs ended the threat of a rally.
Shianne Gooley doubled for St. Joseph with two outs in the top of the seventh for the game’s only extra base hit but she was stranded at second base when a pop-up to third ended the game.
“That last out — it’s the toughest, it’s nerve-wracking,” said Garcia. “I didn’t want to mess it up by calling the wrong pitches.”
“I’m impressed with how our kids put the ball in play,” said Welch. “Santa Ynez is a well-coached team and their kids played some great defense. They just took away all of our scoring opportunities.”
"St. Joseph is a good team. They’ve got good players, good coaches,” said Garcia. It’s a pleasure to play them.”
Santa Ynez next hosts the other band of Pirates, Morro Bay, on Tuesday afternoon.
St. Joseph is back on the road Tuesday when it visits San Luis Obispo.