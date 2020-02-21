Battling aces: Santa Ynez's Armani Garcia wins showdown against St. Joseph's Skylar Johnson

Cali Grieco led off the inning with a scorching ground ball single past second base.

Garcia followed with a single off a very slow roller to shortstop.

When Molli Kadlec hit a grounder to third, St. Joseph’s Briana Munoz stepped on the bag to cut down Grieco.

With Giszelle Hrehor at the plate, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and then Garcia scored when Hrehor hit a grounder to first base.

“When we finally got that run, I thought we could hold them but I was worried that it could go the way of the Nipomo game.”

The Pirates trailed Nipomo 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday but they scored twice in the sixth to pull out a 2-1 win.

“I didn’t want St. Joseph to do to us what we did to Nipomo,” said Garcia.

Garcia was able to breathe a bit easier after the Pirates added three more runs in the fifth.

Amaris Cabrera got aboard on an error to lead off the inning, Grieco beat out a slow roller to third and Armani Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

With one out, Hrehor walked which scored Cabrera.