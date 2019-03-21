In a matchup of two of the Central Coast's top pitchers, Nipomo defeated Santa Ynez 5-0 in a non-league softball game Thursday.
Nipomo freshman Key-annah Pu’a struck out 17 batters in a four-hit complete game, edging Santa Ynez ace Armani Garcia.
"Key-annah, she pitched a gem," Nipomo coach Matt Paradis said.
The Titans improved to 5-3 on the season. They host a doubleheader Saturday against Kingsburg and open Ocean League play on Tuesday at home against Morro Bay at 3:30 p.m.
The Pirates are 10-2-1 on the season and lead the Channel League at 4-0.
The two had long been Los Padres League rivals before Nipomo and other SLO County schools moved to the CIF Central Section.
"Armani has been dominating us," Paradis said. "We definitely came out with a different mindset today."
Karley Camacho had a two-run double in the first inning for Nipomo. Lisette Coria went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Freshman Madelin Hageman went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Pu'a has dominated the competition to start her prep career.
"The varsity learning curve is super steep and she busts her tail every single day," Paradis said of his freshman ace. "She's really getting polished more and more each game. She's a power pitcher. She brings it."
The Titans racked up five hits against Garcia. The Pirates committed four errors and the Titans had one.