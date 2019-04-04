Nipomo's softball team defeated Santa Maria 16-4 in a game that took approximately two and a half hours to complete.
Nipomo freshman Key-annah Pu'a hit two two-run homers, went 3-for-3 and had five RBIs as the Titans moved to 3-1 in the Ocean League with a win at Santa Maria (1-3 Ocean League).
Pu'a reached base all five times she was up. The Saints walked her intentionally twice.
Pu'a pitched a complete game. The Saints racked up 10 hits, though Pu'a struck out nine.
Lisette Coria was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Titans. Mimi Wolf was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Christina Regalado jump-started a three-run third inning for the Saints with a triple. Samantha DeLaCruz singled her home, and Sara Rodriguez eventually hit a two-run single in the Santa Maria third.
The game was moved up from an original Friday scheduled start because of rain forecast for the area for that day.
Mission Prep 4, Orcutt Academy 1
Three unearned Mission Prep runs hurt the Spartans, and the Royals scored an Ocean League win against Orcutt (7-7, 0-4).
The Spartans have lost seven straight after winning their first seven.
The Orcutt run was unearned. Mission Prep's Anna Reed pitched a four-hit complete game and struck out 15.
Danica Black went the distance for the Spartans, giving up four hits, walking one and striking out nine.
Black went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate. Arianna Contreras scored the Orcutt run.
Arroyo Grande 10, Righetti 6
The Eagles (1-6 Mountain League) earned their first league win with a victory over the Warriors (6-10, 3-4) at Righetti.
Emily Tyler hit a grand slam for the Eagles, and Sarah Eguiluz hit a two-run homer. Abigail Salazar hit a two-run home run for Righetti.
This game was another one moved up from a scheduled Friday start because of rain forecast for the area that day.
Ventura 8, Hancock 2
The Pirates (16-14, 8-3) won this Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock and sent the Bulldogs (4-7, 8-14) to their fourth straight loss.
Marisa Felix went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Ventura, which racked up 10 hits against Hancock's Shaylyn Coy.
Coy and Sabrina Ornelas both had two hits in Hancock's nine-hit attack. Adiana Pacheco doubled home Mackenzie Caspian in the fourth inning with the first Hancock run. Jayden Andrade led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored the second Hancock run on an error.
Baseball
Santa Maria 2, Morro Bay 1 (8 innings)
The Saints (8-6, 3-1) won this Ocean League game at Santa Maria on a walk-off Carlos Delgado single and salvaged a split of their two-game season series with the Pirates (6-10, 1-3).
Luis Guerra pitched the first six innings for the Saints. Bryan Esparza came on in relief in the seventh and earned the win.
The game was moved up from its original Friday start because of rain forecast for the area that day.
Santa Barbara City College 6, Hancock 5
The Vaqueros stunned the Bulldogs with three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of this Western State Conference North Division game at Santa Barbara.
Tommy Holguin delivered the winning hit, a one out, walk-off single off Hancock closer Izzy Hernandez.
The Vaqueros (14-11, 7-7) wiped out a 5-0 Hancock lead and sent the Bulldogs (14-16, 6-8) to their sixth straight loss.
Reed Odland and Jake Shusterich had two hits apiece for Hancock.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Santa Maria 0
The Spartans (9-3, 12-4) won their Ocean League finale with a win over the Saints at the Minami Center.
Matthew Lopez and Troy Fulton teamed for an 8-1 win at the No. 1 doubles spot for Orcutt after both earned a singles win. Lopez won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Fulton won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Mission Prep 8, Pioneer Valley 1
Sebastian Tello earned the lone Pioneer valley point with a 7-5, 6-4 win in the No. 1 singles spot in this match at Pioneer Valley, the Panthers' Ocean League finale.
"I'm never happy with not having more wins than losses in a season, but this group of young tennis players has made this season enjoyable," said Orcutt Academy coach Rick Faulk.
Boys golf
Santa Maria 254, Pioneer Valley no score
The Saints defeated the Panthers, who did not have enough players to score i this Ocean League match at Black Lake's Oaks course in Nipomo.
Golfers played nine holes. Santa Maria's Sahir Sanchez and Pioneer valley's Kenny Randhama were the co-medalists. Both golfers shot a 46.
Swimming
Righetti boys 210.5, Atascadero 57.5
Righetti girls 171, Atascadero 105
Both Righetti teams won in Mountain League action at Rigehtti, and the Righetti boys (4-0 Mountain League) set up a Tuesday showdown at Arroyo Grande for the Mountain League championship.
Arroyo Grande's boys are also 4-0 in the Mountain League. The teams will go against each other at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Arroyo Grande. Righetti's girls are 2-2 in the Mountain League.
Rijgetti's Simon Goldin won the boys open 50 freestyle in 22.61 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 51.31. Teammate Ean Weaver took the 100 butterfly in 58.40 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.09.
Weaver went four-for-four for the Warriors. He swam the first leg for the winning 200 medley relay etam and the second leg for the winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Quinn McGinty had a four-for-four day for the Righetti girls, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:13.33, the 100 freestyle in 1:01.92 and swimming the third leg for the winning 200 medley relay team and anchoring the 200 freestyle relay team to a win.
Righetti's boys and girls each swept three relay e vents. Mina Nogi won the 200 individual medley in 2:35.34 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.19 for the Atascadero girls.