Valley Championship: Fresno Central edges Santa Maria 1-0 in CIF Division 1 title game

Santa Maria's CIF title run ended in heartbreak Friday night.
Fresno Central scored after Santa Maria failed to clear the ball from the penalty area on a free kick at midfield, then fended off a flurry of late attacks from the Saints to secure a 1-0 win in the championship game of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs.
Central's win gives the Grizzlies back-to-back Valley championships, winning the top division title in the Central Section the last two years.
The game was played in front of a packed Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria High campus as the Saints were playing for their first CIF soccer title since 2005.
Santa Maria finishes as the runner-up in the Central Section's top division, but that doesn't mean its season is over. The Saints will play in the Southern California Regional playoffs next week.
"Hold your heads up high," Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna told his team after the game. "Be proud of yourselves. This is an accomplishment that nobody has ever done at this school, making it to a final in Division 1. It's not easy. Little by little we need to get accustomed to this type of stage. Be proud of yourselves, you gave it your best shot, maybe it wasn't enough but, hey, I'm still proud of you guys. Be proud of one another for pushing yourselves to the max. You win some, you lose some."
Here’s Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna dressing his team after tonight’s tough loss #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/qMQsmA1cep— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 22, 2020
Santa Maria was the second seed, Central the fourth. The Saints fell to 17-4-1 on the season.
Central's Eliab Bettencourt scored the game's only goal. Teammate Noah Guillen booted a free kick from midfield that cleared the Santa Maria defense and bounced in the penalty area. Santa Maria goalkeeper Ozzie Andrade closed in on the ball but it bounced toward Bettencourt, who flicked the ball into the back of the open net early in the second half.
Central seemed content with its 1-0 lead and allow Santa Maria to dominate possession. The Saints had a dozen or so serious threats on goal, but didn't feature that strong finishing touch on goal that they had throughout the postseason.
Saints with a chance at a goal can’t get off a shot. pic.twitter.com/MFwRzyxcii— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 22, 2020
Santa Maria's Edgar Garces, Eddie Garces, Gilberto Gomez and Javier Real consistently worked to pressure the Grizzly defense, but Central keeper Roberto Jimenez handled everything adeptly.
The Saints had scored 12 goals in their previous three playoff games, but were shutout Friday.
Central improved to 20-4-3 on the season. The Grizzlies finished second in the Tri-Rivers Athletic Conference this year behind Clovis North, which Santa Maria defeated 3-1 in the semifinals Wednesday.
"Santa Maria is a talented team," Central coach Christopher Young said. "As far as the possession goes, it's just a different style of soccer. They play a lot of balls out of the back, switching the play. It's tough to defend, but that's been our strength all season. I think this is our 15th shutout and we're firm believers in defense wins championships."
Central strikes first. Looks like Eliab Betrncourt heads in this free kick that Santa Maria couldn’t clear. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/w6K72fXb9e— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 22, 2020
Central has allowed just 18 goals in 27 matches this year.
All three of Central's captains, Edward Munoz, Kaylob Walker and Alan Gutierrez, are back-to-back Valley champions.
"We put in a lot of work this year and it's been tough since we lost a lot of players," said Walker, who scored the golden goal to beat Bakersfield Ridgeview in last year's final. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy and it wasn't going to be the same route, but we still got here and made it happen.
Final five minutes. https://t.co/z4m218K87M— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 22, 2020
"It's much harder to win here on the road, they had a huge crowd. The whole city was here trying to hype them up and stuff."
The SoCal Regional brackets, which are basically the state playoffs for California, will be released Sunday.