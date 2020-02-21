Valley Championship: Fresno Central edges Santa Maria 1-0 in CIF Division 1 title game

"Hold your heads up high," Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna told his team after the game. "Be proud of yourselves. This is an accomplishment that nobody has ever done at this school, making it to a final in Division 1. It's not easy. Little by little we need to get accustomed to this type of stage. Be proud of yourselves, you gave it your best shot, maybe it wasn't enough but, hey, I'm still proud of you guys. Be proud of one another for pushing yourselves to the max. You win some, you lose some."