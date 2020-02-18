The Dunn School beats Valley Christian, earns spot in CIF-SS boys soccer semifinals

“The first half wasn’t our best,” said Murphy. “It was 1-0 but I wasn’t worried about the result. I was more concerned about maintaining our high standard of play.”

“Dunn isn’t 18-0 for no reason,” said Valley Christian head coach Andy Anderson. “The first half, we were right there with them. Being down 1-0 at the half — we were okay with how we were doing.”

The Earwigs put the game away early in the second half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alpha Sowe and Brima Kamara scored early in the half – Sowe on a penalty kick three minutes in and when Rene Pacheco found Kamara wide open in front of the net, Kamara converted the pass into Dunn’s third goal seven minutes into the half.

“Those two early second half goals forced us to push people up to try to go on the attack,” said Anderson. But they got behind us and that led to their fourth and fifth goals.”

Dunn kept the pressure on, for the most part keeping the ball in Valley Christian’s end.

Dunn was awarded a second penalty kick in the 20th minute which Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir sent into a corner of the goal.

Two minutes later, Kamara got behind the Defenders’ defense and sent the ball past Negron for the game’s final score.