Spartans capture Orcutt Academy's first league title in girls soccer

Orcutt Academy beat the Saints twice this year in league games. The Saints and Spartans are both in Division 4 this year. Morro Bay, another Ocean League team, is also in the division. Nipomo is in Division 3 and has qualified for the playoffs.

Chavez led the Spartans with 16 goals on the season. Teammate Mecealea Lopez has 10 on the year with a team-high seven assists.

On Wednesday, Santa Maria scored first to put the Saints up 1-0, but Belinda Hernandez scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute to tie the game going into halftime.

In the second half, Hope Smith scored on a free kick in the 58th minute to give Orcutt Academy a lead it would not relinquish.

Elianna Kline added an insurance goal in the 65th minute, converting a Siena Ascencio pass into a goal.

If his team plays the way it did to close out the regular season, Orcutt coach Brian Speer said, that will also help.

“If we play the way we did today, we’ll be tough to beat,” said Speer after the Spartans controlled the ball the vast majority of both halves to cruise past Pioneer Valley.

Neither Orcutt goalkeeper was ever really challenged that day.