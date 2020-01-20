Soccer: Righetti coach Rob Golden returns from deployment to lead Warriors

"I met Sean and most of these guys when they were freshmen and they were juniors when I left," Golden said. "Now most of them are seniors."

Golden doesn't put all his emphasis on how the players perform on the pitch. He preaches accountability and effort, with an eye on the bigger picture, the coach says.

"They're only going to do this for four years. The really good players might do it for another four years in college," Golden said. "But the percentages are low in that, right? So I want them to understand what the real world is like. Nobody is going to pick up the cones for you, make sure the balls are aired up, that your uniforms are ready to go and that you have everything you need.

"I'm just trying to prepare them for the culture shock that is coming once they get out of high school."

Though Golden aims to develop his players' skills off the pitch, seeing them thrive on it continues to draw him to coach.

"We don't do this for money, we do it because we love the sport and because we want to teach the boys how to do something," Golden says. "We work hard during the week at practice and then we let them display it on the field on match-day. As long as you're making progress and not getting worse every time you come out. That's the goal, that progress is being made."

