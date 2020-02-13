Soccer: Pioneer Valley bounced in quarterfinals by Tulare Union

Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman said his team could not overcome Thursday night what had plagued it all season. The Panthers played some good soccer but they did not play enough of it.

“That’s been the story of the season - inconsistency,” Brafman said after No. 6 Tulare Union beat No. 3 Pioneer Valley 2-0 at PV, putting the Panthers out of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs in the quarterfinals.

“The kids are great, they put in the work but it’s the inconsistency,” said Brafman. “We play some very good soccer then we don’t play very well.”

Marco Jasso scored in the 34th minute for The Tribe. The second score came on an own goal against the Panthers in the second minute of the second half.

“We played very well for the first 25 minutes,” said Brafman. “Then they got that goal, and they started to get the idea they could do it. The second goal should never have happened.”

Tulare Union moved to 18-8-3. Pioneer Valley finished 12-7-2.

The Panthers received a first-round bye into the quarterfinals then simply could not break through against The Tribe, a team with a sound defense and a good goalkeeper, Vicente Mosqueda.