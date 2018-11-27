Twelve days after starting the season with a loss to Santa Maria, the Lompoc High boys soccer team shook off the long layover on Tuesday night against St. Joseph.
Led by Alex Gonzalez and his two goals and a strong defensive display, the Braves defeated the visiting Knights 4-1 at Huyck Stadium in a non-league contest.
Gonzalez scored twice in the first half. And the first one came after multiple tries at the net by the Braves on missed chances.
Lompoc possessed the ball frequently early on but couldn’t get the soccer ball inside the cross bars. It took 13 tries until Gonzalez got the ball to roll inside the net. His attempt first clanked off of the top cross bar before falling inside and rolling to the net, putting the Braves up 1-0.
Gonzalez returned a few minutes later with a header that got the ball to sail inside the net, rewarding the Braves with the two score lead.
Christian Angulo, who Knights head coach Alex Spence called someone who can score a lot of goals for St. Joseph this season, got his team on the board with his score near halftime.
Braves head coach Marco Vargas said he was most impressed with the focus and energy on the defensive side on the Huyck Stadium grass.
“Overall, our defense really impressed us tonight,” Vargas said. “We played more sound in the back. We were able to pick up the ball and move it around a little bit faster.”
Lompoc (1-1) spent most of its evening attacking the Knights’ territory, culminating in two more goals in the second half. Tomasso Prosperi – who Vargas said is a foreign exchange student from Italy – lifted LHS to the 3-1 lead with his kick to the net that was assisted by Alfredo Botello.
The junior Botello then came back with a missile-like kick that zipped to the net, giving the Braves their final goal of the evening.
Goalkeeper Ricky Garay of Lompoc had a relatively quiet evening inside his own net, as his Brave teammates managed to limit the Knights’ chances of attacking the LHS net.
Yet, despite the stout play of the defense, Vargas believes there can still be better play on that side of the ball.
“I still think there’s plenty of room for improvement. We’re looking to get better on the defensive side,” Vargas said.
As for Spence, he encouraged his team to keep the effort high as the Knights took on the last ever Los Padres League champion. Spence, who is now in his second season of running the boys varsity soccer show, said he left the game feeling pleased with the effort of the Knights.
“It’s early on in the season and they’re a good team – but we competed well,” Spence said. “We made a few mistakes – mistakes that we can fix. Overall, it was a positive performance. Obviously not the result we wanted, but definitely positive to take out of it.”
Spence did refer to his team needing to improve their ball possession on the field, saying: “We could do a lot better in keeping the ball and that’s one of the things I told them: Be better with the ball. As well as we defended at times, if we keep giving the opposition the ball then you’re going to come under too much pressure. We’ve got to do better at keeping the ball.”
Lompoc has now won four in a row against the Knights in boys soccer games. The Braves will travel to Oxnard on Friday at 5 p.m., while the Knights will take on Pioneer Valley at PVHS on Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pioneer Valley 2, Atascadero 1
The Panthers earned their first win of the season on the road against the Greyhounds on Tuesday night.
Josue Chavez scored the first goal for PVHS, which was assisted by Oscar Ramirez. Edson Guerrero tacked on the next goal in the 40th minute.
Girls soccer
Templeton 4, St. Joseph 3
In what Knights head coach Al Garcia called a back-and-forth contest, it was the Eagles scoring the final goal with less than five minutes to play.
Braidyn Cossa scored first for St. Joseph in the 19th minute of the first half that tied it at 1-1. Brianna Flores broke the tie for SJHS early in the second half.
Templeton then got back in front 3-2 until Cossa scored the next goal off of a Karina Plata deflection off of the cross bar. The Eagles then broke out of the final tie toward the end of the second half.
Girls basketball
Cabrillo 67, Pioneer Valley 61
The Conquistadores avoided the upset against the Panthers at Cabrillo High on Tuesday night.
Pioneer Valley won only three games one year ago, but did enough to give the reigning LPL champs a scare in the non-league contest.
Cabrillo was led by Morgan McIntyre and her 23 points and 14 rebounds for the double-double. Thea Reagan added 18 points. Jesse Jenkins chipped in 12 points and snatched up 10 rebounds for the double-double.