Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons voted Channel League Offensive Player of the Year

Ayziah Simmons is the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year.

Not much of a surprise.

The Lompoc High senior came through for her team time and time again.

Simmons, who was Lompoc's leading scorer, helped the Braves claim the Channel League co-championship in 2020. The Braves went 6-1-3 in league games, nearly going the entire regular season without losing.

+4 Lompoc girls soccer team earns co-championship of Channel League The Lompoc Braves chase for the Channel League girls soccer championship went down to the final night of the regular season.

In the league title-clinching win against Santa Ynez, Simmons found herself double-teamed throughout the night. She still found a way to score the Braves' final two goals in a 5-1 win.

Simmons consistently put forth those types of performances as Lompoc finished 12-2-6 on the season.

"Even though she had a down year, by her standards, from a statistical standpoint, she still led the league in goals, I believe," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. "She face double and triple teams frequently throughout the season.

"Every team we played had a devised plan to make us beat them with someone other than Ayziah. We knew that going into the season and the girls did a good job of stepping up, I felt."

+5 Channel League girls soccer: Tie leaves both Lompoc and Cabrillo dissatisfied Cabrillo's Lauren Pulido blasted a long, bounding free kick into the net in the 32nd minute, and the Conquistadores salvaged a 2-2 tie with the visiting Braves.