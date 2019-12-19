Soccer: Jesse Morales scores lone goal in Pioneer Valley's win over Dos Pueblos

Jesse Morales would not be denied twice.
Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Kylan Johnson made a diving, point blank save on the Pioneer Valley midfielder in the 27th minute of the second half. About a minute later, Morales struck for the only goal of the game.
Johnson got a hand on a Christian Aparicio ball but Morales, crashing the box unmarked on the left side about a minute later, knocked the ball into the net from about a foot away.
Aparicio got the assist.
Pioneer Valley defeated Dos Pueblos 1-0 in a boys soccer game played Thursday night in Santa Maria.
The Panthers (9-0-1) stayed perfect on the year with the 1-0 win over the Chargers (5-2-0) in a cross-section game at Pioneer Valley Thursday night.
Pioneer Valley plays in the CIF Central Section. Dos Pueblos plays in the Southern Section.
“I had to redeem myself,” Morales said. He did more than make up for the near-miss.
Jorge Mendez, Pioneer Valley’s second-half goalkeeper, made two diving saves then stopped a penalty kick in the last two minutes.
Nine Hancock men, six Hancock women earn All-Conference soccer honors, Vinnedge is Coach of the Year
Nine Hancock College men and six Hancock women have earned All-Western State Conference North soccer recognition.
The Panthers fouled the Chargers in the Pioneer Valley penalty box, but Kaiser Kurexi didn’t get enough on the try and Mendez made an easy save.
“Jorge made some big saves for us,” said Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman.
The action was intense the last minute as the Chargers were trying to make a last-ditch drive and Brafman, after vehemently protesting what he thought a foul and a no-call, drew a sharp rebuke from the referee.
After Ryan Morgan got the initial head start, Jacob Nunez is finally done playing catch-up.
For Brafman, the result, against a solid-looking Dos Pueblos team, was a satisfying one.
“That’s a good team,” he said of the Chargers. “They have some good ball control.
“You have to be patient against a team like that, right? Because if you’re not, they’ll rush right in and score.”
Brafman said, “My team was there mentally and physically. We didn’t lose our shape.”
You have free articles remaining.
Emo Corona passed for 2,581 yards and ran for 853 more as he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record, the championship of the inaugural PAC 4 League and a berth in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals.
He's the PAC 4 MVP.
The Panthers ended their 2019 on a good note. They do not play again until after the New Year, when they play at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at San Luis Obispo in their Mountain League opener.
“Tonight we showed everyone what we could do,” said Morales.
Girls Basketball
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Oxnard Hueneme 58, Orcutt Academy 44
The Vikings (6-2) tagged the Spartans (8-2) with their second loss of the year on the first day of the tournament.
“We played good defense but we made too many turnovers,” said Orcutt coach Tom Robb.
Mariah Lopez racked up 23 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Erynn Padhal snared 10 rebounds for Orcutt. Giselle Calderon had seven assists.
Righetti 54, Newbury Park 37
The Warriors (7-1) cruised past the Panthers in another tournament game.
Paityn Persson led Righetti with 11 points. Malia Cabigon had 10. They were the only players on either side who scored in double figures.
Eight Righetti players scored. Madisyn Cutliff and Natalie Garcia had nine points each. Toni Thompson scored nine for Newbury Park.
Nipomo 57, Paso Robles 39
The Titans (11-1, 1-1) bounced back from a tough Tuesday night loss at Righetti and won handily in a Mountain League game against the Bearcats.
Thursday night marked the first win for the Titans in their newer, larger league. Nipomo shared the Ocean League championship with Pioneer Valley, which has also since moved to the Mountain League, last season.
Seven Titans scored Thursday night. Makennah Simonson led Nipomo with 18 points. Kacie Slover and Kat Anderson had 10 each. Slover made two 3-pointers.
Shantille Simonson scored eight points for the Titans.