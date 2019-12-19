Soccer: Jesse Morales scores lone goal in Pioneer Valley's win over Dos Pueblos

The action was intense the last minute as the Chargers were trying to make a last-ditch drive and Brafman, after vehemently protesting what he thought a foul and a no-call, drew a sharp rebuke from the referee.

For Brafman, the result, against a solid-looking Dos Pueblos team, was a satisfying one.

“That’s a good team,” he said of the Chargers. “They have some good ball control.

“You have to be patient against a team like that, right? Because if you’re not, they’ll rush right in and score.”

Brafman said, “My team was there mentally and physically. We didn’t lose our shape.”

The Panthers ended their 2019 on a good note. They do not play again until after the New Year, when they play at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at San Luis Obispo in their Mountain League opener.

“Tonight we showed everyone what we could do,” said Morales.

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Oxnard Hueneme 58, Orcutt Academy 44