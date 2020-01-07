Soccer: Clem Tapia scores only goal in Santa Maria's win over Arroyo Grande

Things changed abruptly in the second half. The Eagles took the attack to the Saints from the outset after the break.

Goalie Osvaldo Andrade bailed the Saints out in the second half. He made five saves then, including a diving one to his right and one when he grabbed the ball with Eagles attackers practically on top of him in the Santa Maria penalty box.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Those were two big saves.” said Cuna.

The Saints withstood a big half of offense by Eagles Alan Munoz and Josh Rojas. The Eagles consistently got the ball deep in Saints territory by driving down the left side.

Arroyo Grande also successfully pressured the Saints’ ballhandlers in their own end and picked off Santa Maria passes deep in the Saints’ end multiple times.

“Taking care of the ball in the back has been a challenge for us,” said Cuna.

“We’ve been working a lot on that. Little by little, we’re getting to where we want to be.”

Santa Maria will play at Righetti at 6 p.m. Friday night in a crosstown rivalry Mountain League game.

Girls wrestling (Saturday)

Santa Paula Duals Tournament