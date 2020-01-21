Slick field, no problem for Santa Ynez in 2-0 boys soccer win at Lompoc

Conditions were less than ideal when the Lompoc Braves hosted the Santa Ynez Pirates Tuesday afternoon in a Channel League boys soccer game that closed out the first half of the league season.

The sun was out, it was a mild 60 degrees and there was no wind as the Pirates (3-1-1 Channel League) jumped into second place in the league standings after a 2-0 victory and league-leader Santa Barbara (4-0-1) shut out Dos Pueblos (3-2) 3-0 also on Tuesday afternoon.

So what made the day less than ideal?

“It was like a skating rink out there, the guys should have played this one on ice skates,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner. “I’m told that someone apparently left the sprinklers on but both teams had to play on the same field.”

That left Lompoc’s temporary field, which they are using while Huyck Stadium’s field is being redone, soft and slippery.

The Pirates found just enough footing for Grant Fieldhouse to convert a Nico Rocha pass into the game’s first goal in the 29th minute of the first half.

Rocha then scored an insurance goal off a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the second half.