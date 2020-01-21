Slick field, no problem for Santa Ynez in 2-0 boys soccer win at Lompoc

Conditions were less than ideal when the Lompoc Braves hosted the Santa Ynez Pirates Tuesday afternoon in a Channel League boys soccer game that closed out the first half of the league season.
The sun was out, it was a mild 60 degrees and there was no wind as the Pirates (3-1-1 Channel League) jumped into second place in the league standings after a 2-0 victory and league-leader Santa Barbara (4-0-1) shut out Dos Pueblos (3-2) 3-0 also on Tuesday afternoon.
So what made the day less than ideal?
“It was like a skating rink out there, the guys should have played this one on ice skates,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner. “I’m told that someone apparently left the sprinklers on but both teams had to play on the same field.”
That left Lompoc’s temporary field, which they are using while Huyck Stadium’s field is being redone, soft and slippery.
The Pirates found just enough footing for Grant Fieldhouse to convert a Nico Rocha pass into the game’s first goal in the 29th minute of the first half.
Rocha then scored an insurance goal off a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the second half.
“We had two other chances in the first half that we could not put away,” said Joyner. “But these guys (Santa Ynez and Lompoc) all know each other so well. They’ve been playing against each other since they were seven or eight years old.”
“We started off really slow,” said Lompoc head coach Marco Vargas. “I always say the first 15 minutes is when the game is really won and they got a better start than we did. We had more energy in the second half but we didn’t break through.”
“Lompoc came out hard in the second half,” said Joyner. “They are a very physical team.”
The Braves actually out-shot the Pirates 10-5.
But Santa Ynez goal keeper Edgar Guerrero blocked all 10, four in the first half and six in the second.
“Edgar made some great saves,” said Joyner. “I vividly recall him stretching out to make two of them and that kept us in the game.”
Lompoc keeper Alejandro Lopez turned aside three Santa Ynez shots.
“Alejandro had some great saves, especially on a tough one of a header that came off a corner kick. Props to him,” said Vargas.
“We keep challenging these guys every game and they keep topping themselves,” said Joyner. “They are a fun group to coach, a fun group to be around.”
“Today was a key game that will partially decide whether we will move forward (into the CIF Southern Section playoffs),” said Vargas. “Now we have no room for error. We have to be near perfect every game from now on. Hopefully we can turn things around on Thursday.”
Lompoc (1-2-2 Channel) is home Thursday for a Channel League game against Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez continues its league season with a home game Thursday against Dos Pueblos.
Girls Soccer
Lompoc 3, Santa Ynez 2
The Braves were down a goal in each half but found a way to win as Ayziah Simmons scored twice and Katie Guzman netted the game winner with just over 10 minutes left in the match.
You have free articles remaining.
Amelia Villa and Peyton Lishman scored the Santa Ynez goals.
Simmons scored one goal in each half.
"On a night where four other league teams drew, it turns out to be a huge result for us," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said.
The Braves play at Cabrillo Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lompoc 59, Santa Ynez 52
The Lompoc Braves closed out the first half of the Channel League season with a home victory over the Santa Ynez Pirates, the Braves' first league win of the season.
“We had a good first quarter but fell behind by 11 in the second,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “But with 2 ½ minutes left in the half, we created some turnovers, got a couple baskets and were only down by five (31-26) at the break.”
Lompoc got the lead back up to 11 points in the second half but again Santa Ynez battled back, taking a 52-51 lead on a Warren Zhang jump shot.
“But back-to-back turnovers and a missed jump shot sealed our fate,” said Vazquez.
Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 12 points. Soggy Porter had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Santa Ynez (0-5 Channel) hosts Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Lompoc (1-4) hosts Cabrillo on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Santa Ynez 55, Lompoc 48
The Santa Ynez Pirates picked up a Channel League win on their home court with Grace Padilla's double-double leading the way.
Padilla scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Padilla also had four steals, three assists and one blocked shot.
Hally Maniscalco was also in double figures, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds.
Girls Soccer
San Luis Obispo 2, St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph dropped a Mountain League game against visiting San Luis Obispo.
“I think we played the best game we have all year,” said St. Joseph head coach Al Garcia. “We were dead even and held them scoreless in the first half.
But SLO scored twice in the second half to put the match in the win column.
“The team played really well together. There was a lot of intensity,” said Garcia. “It was a great performance. I’m sorry we had to lose but the future looks bright.”
In goal, St. Joseph’s Genesis Rodriguez had four saves.
“Our defense did a great job of keeping them from getting very many shots on goals,” said Garcia
St. Joseph is at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.