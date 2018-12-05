Morgan Christen will soon protect the soccer net for Menlo College in Atherton.
The senior goalkeeper from Cabrillo officially signed her National Letter of Intent to the Bay Area university on Wednesday inside the school’s gym lobby while in front of family, coaches, teachers and teammates.
Christen, who is currently in her fourth season on varsity, proudly sported her new school colors at the ceremony before taking the pen and printing her signature on the letter.
“It’s surreal. I’m really excited but it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Christen said, smiling.
Christen will soon play for an Oaks team that went 9-7 overall and 3-5 in the Golden State Athletic Conference of the NAIA. Soccer is one of eight women’s sports offered by the private university located in California’s Silicon Valley.
Her head coach Derrick Wong praised the hard work over the years from his future college goalkeeper.
“We all know how hard Morgan worked for this,” Wong told the audience inside the gym lobby. “We’re all happy her dream is going to come true.”
He also hinted that Christen could see the soccer field right away.
“I saw that the goalie for Menlo is a senior, so we think Morgan will be starting next year, right?” Wong said, drawing laughs and cheers from her teammates. “We’re going to make the most of having Morgan with us during this last season of hers before she heads off there. But at the same time, we’re going to be checking out her schedule and being able to watch her play in college.”
Christen is leaning toward pursuing a Psychology degree at Menlo, saying “With Psychology at Menlo, there’s a lot of great businesses where I can do an internship around there. It’s a great program.”
One selling point for Christen about Menlo was the small-city, family-like vibe the campus provides.
“It’s a small campus. Everyone knows each other. It’s a really close knit family,” Christen said.
Christen says the scholarship isn’t a full one, but “enough to pay my education.”
Lastly, Christen concluded that she feels relieved that the days of applying for colleges and wondering where she can continue her soccer career has come to an end – by signing with Menlo.
“I’m really relaxed now,” Christen said. “I kind of know where I’m going. I don’t have to worry about turning in all of the applications. It makes my senior year more relaxing.”