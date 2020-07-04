You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: Righetti soccer star Kayla Minetti will stay local, attend Cal Poly
Kayla Minetti wants to remain in the area after she is done with her schooling. She also wants to maintain her family's tradition and go into agriculture.

Thus, the senior Righetti High School soccer star will attend Cal Poly.

"I would definitely like to stay local around here and try to go into the sales and marketing side," of agriculture, Minetti said.

A four-year varsity soccer player and a three-year varsity golfer, Minetti was the Righetti nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Year scholarship.

A prolific striker for Righetti, Minetti has played competitive soccer since she was six years old. She said she would like to continue her soccer career at Cal Poly.

"I probably will try out for the club team there," she said.

Kayla Minetti said in her scholarship application that her older sister, Brooke, was an inspiration to her as Kayla pursued her sports career.

Brooke Minetti was also a soccer standout at Righetti. "Her senior year in high school," was Brooke Minetti's last year in competitive soccer because of injuries, Kayla Minetti said.

The Minettis' agriculture roots in the area run deep. "My dad (Tommy) is a fourth-generation farmer," said Kayla Minetti.

She said her mother, Sarah, and four siblings, including older brother, Kyle, who is a seed salesman, all assist on the family farm.

"Whenever we get a chance, we try to help my dad any way we can," said Kayla Minetti.

In the fall of 2019, she was a solid performer for a Righetti golf team that finished second in the Mountain League, behind Arroyo Grande.   

The Righetti girls soccer team got all its games in for the 2019-20 season before the pandemic caused the statewide closure of schools in March. The cancellation of the remainder of the CIF State spring sports season soon followed suit.

The last athletic event on the Central Coast took place March 13.

With the subsequent cancellation of team workouts, Minetti said she has more time to work with her livestock, which consists of cattle and lambs.

"Definitely, I was out with them to keep busy," she said.

Of the two breeds, "It's definitely easier to keep track of the lambs," she said.

Minetti has been a member of the Righetti FFA program throughout her career there. She has been quite active in community agriculture activities. Minetti's scholarship application lists around 10 area agriculture organizations/activities she has been a part of.

She was a Righetti exhibitor at the Santa Barbara County Fair from her freshman year on and would have done so again this year, but the pandemic cancelled  that.

"My freshman year, I showed cattle," Kayla said. "My sophomore year, I showed cattle and a goat. My junior year, I showed cattle — a steer and a heifer.

"I was planning to show a lamb this year."

After team workouts were cancelled, Minetti has been making do as best she can. The same goes for her learning, with schools closed.

"I haven't been working out so much with soccer," said Minetti. "I've been going on runs, trying to stay in shape."

