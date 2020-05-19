Senior Spotlight: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons battles perfectionist nature, re-learns to love sport

With a new outlook, Simmons had a big senior season. She was named All-CIF by the Southern Section selectors and was the All-Area MVP as the senior striker led the Braves to a Channel League championship and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

“I think my senior season was the most fun I’ve ever had,” said Simmons.

She is the Lompoc nominee for the 2020 NSBCART Female Athlete of the Year.

The organization gives its awards at its annual awards dinner, but COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the dinner.

Simmons was a multi-sport athlete at Lompoc. She was on the track team her sophomore and junior years. She was active in the school dance program all of her four years there.

The decorated Simmons had another honor her senior year. She was the school’s homecoming queen.

She will likely be an unfamiliar position - after growing up in an athletic household and being involved in sports since she was a child, Simmons might be done with competitive sports.

“I have played club soccer for CVSC Outkast and, since I wasn’t ready to completely give up soccer, I thought I might play club soccer during the fall,” she said.