Senior Spotlight: Lompoc soccer and volleyball standout Amy Bommersbach to follow in parents' footsteps

She was the Lompoc High School nominee for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship.

The NSBCART awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bommersbach’s scholarship application lists 24 community service activities and nine individual awards. She was an All-Channel League First Team selection in soccer and an All-League Second Team pick in volleyball her senior year.

As the team’s stopper on defense her senior soccer season, Bommersbach helped the Braves garner a share of the Channel League championship and make it to the second round of the playoffs.

That she missed just one game her senior season, because of a concussion, was sort of a victory in itself for Bommersbach.

“I missed part of my freshman soccer season with an injury. I missed all of my sophomore season because of an injury.

“I got hurt and missed part of my junior season. My senior year, I just missed the one game.”