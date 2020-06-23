You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Eli Pellot heading to UCLA
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Eli Pellot heading to UCLA

Eli Pellot is moving on from a decorated, and busy, career at Cabrillo High School.

The Cabrillo nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year will attend UCLA and major in business economics, a switch from his original plan to major in physiology.

"I think UCLA will do a hybrid class schedule," with combined in-person and online courses, because of public health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Pellot.

"The fall semester won't start there until later," said Pellot. "I'll be going down in September."  

Before his time at Cabrillo was over, Pellot earned First and Second Team All-Channel League soccer honors as a center midfielder for the Conquistadores. He was the Cabrillo captain and team MVP.

Pellot moved with his family from Montana, where he was a soccer player, to the Lompoc Valley the second semester of his freshman year in high school. He was a three-year varsity letterman at Cabrillo in two sports afterward.

Besides soccer, Pellot’s scholarship application states that he picked up the sport of tennis his sophomore year and became the team captain in later seasons.

Playing sports in the Lompoc Valley appears to have made quite an impression on Pellot.

“My coaches, teammates, and opponents have all taught me the importance of integrity,” Pellot wrote in his scholarship application.

“I found early in my high school career that conducting myself on and off the field or court is very important. Especially, as a team captain I not only represent myself, but my school, my teammates, and the soccer community as well.”

Having left competitive soccer after it being part of his life for so long, "Yeah, for sure I'll miss it," said Pellot.

"But I know for sure I will play intramurals or club soccer when I get," to UCLA.  

Pellot has been quite active in community activities. His scholarship application lists some 15 school and community activities or clubs Pellot has participated in.

His scholarship application states that Pellot was selected as the Male Youth Leader of the Year at a Global Leadership Conference and represented Santa Barbara County in Washington D.C.

He said in the application that while he is away in college, “I understand my responsibilities I have ... to always act (responsibly) and do the right thing while nobody’s watching.”

Pellot said in his application, “The sports I have participated in have also developed my perseverance and my work ethic.”

In his essay, Pellot pointed to the relationships he developed while playing sports at Cabrillo.

“My two best friends have played high school soccer with me for three years, and if it were not for the experience we have been through in soccer, we might not have known each other,” he wrote.

From mid-March on, Pellot joined other students nationwide in online learning during the remainder of his senior year at Cabrillo. Schools across the nation closed because of the pandemic.

"Online learning went fine, but I think everyone would rather have been in the classroom," Pellot said. 

