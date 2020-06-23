Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Eli Pellot heading to UCLA

“My coaches, teammates, and opponents have all taught me the importance of integrity,” Pellot wrote in his scholarship application.

“I found early in my high school career that conducting myself on and off the field or court is very important. Especially, as a team captain I not only represent myself, but my school, my teammates, and the soccer community as well.”

Having left competitive soccer after it being part of his life for so long, "Yeah, for sure I'll miss it," said Pellot.

"But I know for sure I will play intramurals or club soccer when I get," to UCLA.

Pellot has been quite active in community activities. His scholarship application lists some 15 school and community activities or clubs Pellot has participated in.

His scholarship application states that Pellot was selected as the Male Youth Leader of the Year at a Global Leadership Conference and represented Santa Barbara County in Washington D.C.

He said in the application that while he is away in college, “I understand my responsibilities I have ... to always act (responsibly) and do the right thing while nobody’s watching.”