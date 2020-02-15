Second half belongs to the Bruins, Bloomington knocks out Lompoc

The second half had been the best one for the Lompoc girls soccer team this season.
Saturday, things were tough all around for the Braves after the break.
Bloomington scored three second-half goals, an Amy Bommersbach penalty kick for Lompoc went wide right, and the Bruins earned a 3-0 win at Lompoc in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Playoffs.
Jaidyn Jones scored two second-half goals for the Bruins, on a breakaway in the eighth minute of the second half and on a penalty kick in the 27th minute after intermission.
Sarai Montoya, on a long free kick that summarized how the second half went for both teams, drilled the ball low and into the right corner of the net in the 32nd minute of the second half.
"As I just told the girls, things aren't going to go your way all the time," a saddened Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said after his team (12-2-6) took just its second loss of the year. The Bruins, after making their long trek northwest a success, moved to 16-1-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Bloomington won a battle of league champions. The Bruins won the Sunkist League championship. The Braves took the Channel League title.
Jones was the main attacker for the Bruins throughout. Bommersbach and Lompoc's other defenders stopped most of her thrusts, but she broke through twice Saturday and that was more than enough for the Bruins.
Bloomington burned Lompoc in the second half the same way La Quinta did for the Blackhawks' lone goal in a 3-1 Lompoc win in the first round Thursday. This time, the Braves couldn't recover.
Lompoc had the first shot in the second half, but it went right to Bloomington goalkeeper Isabel Maldonado. Maldonado got the ball out, the Bruins beat the Braves in transition and Jones scored the first goal.
La Quinta took a 1-0 lead into halftime after the Blackhawks scored on the same kind of sequence. The Braves owned the second half and went on to a convincing win.
The Bruins turned the tables on the Braves Saturday. Lompoc struggled to get the ball past Montoya, who was often the Bruins' deep player on defense.
"We've played much tougher defensive teams than Bloomington," Lompoc senior defender-midfielder Katie Guzman said afterward. "I'll give Dos Pueblos credit, they had a really good defense.
"A lot of the trouble was for us, we didn't know who (Bloomington's) best players on offense were, who their best defenders were. I'll give (Montoya) props. She anticipated the ball a lot better than we thought she would."
Cochrane said, "This doesn't erase what we've done the past six months. We won a league championship. We got past the first round, which we hadn't done."
After four tries, the Braves finally broke through in the second round during fifth-year coach Cochrane's time with the team.
"I just really feel for the seniors," Cochrane said. "I wanted this so badly for them.
"This is a bitter pill to swallow."
Boys wrestling
Pioneer Valley wins Division 2 championship
The Panthers edged Porterville Monache 183-181.5 at Madera South High School to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
"We had a lot of depth," as 10 Panthers earned top-eight finishes and advanced to the sectional Masters Meet that will take place at Fresno Hoover High School next Saturday, Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson said by phone.
"A team effort," Olson said.
The Panthers, who had one finalist, Jacob Velasquez at 128 pounds, got a big assist from the Madera South wrestler in the 154-pound championship match, Olson said.
"Monache had five guys in the finals," said Olson. "The Madera South wrestler pinned the Monache guy in the 154-pound championship match, and that gave us the title."
Velasquez finished second at 128 pounds.
Pioneer Valley got third-place finishes from Giovanni Castaneda at 172 pounds, Juan Orozco at 195, Alejandro Zepeda at 222 and Vicente Wilson at heavyweight.
Pioneer Valley wrestlers Andy Ojeda (134 pounds) and Eric Guerra (152) finished fourth in their respective weight classes. The Panthers' Adrian Salazar finished eighth at 160.