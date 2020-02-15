Second half belongs to the Bruins, Bloomington knocks out Lompoc

The second half had been the best one for the Lompoc girls soccer team this season.

Saturday, things were tough all around for the Braves after the break.

Bloomington scored three second-half goals, an Amy Bommersbach penalty kick for Lompoc went wide right, and the Bruins earned a 3-0 win at Lompoc in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Playoffs.

Jaidyn Jones scored two second-half goals for the Bruins, on a breakaway in the eighth minute of the second half and on a penalty kick in the 27th minute after intermission.

Sarai Montoya, on a long free kick that summarized how the second half went for both teams, drilled the ball low and into the right corner of the net in the 32nd minute of the second half.

"As I just told the girls, things aren't going to go your way all the time," a saddened Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said after his team (12-2-6) took just its second loss of the year. The Bruins, after making their long trek northwest a success, moved to 16-1-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Bloomington won a battle of league champions. The Bruins won the Sunkist League championship. The Braves took the Channel League title.