Santa Ynez (1-0) was the more aggressive team from the game’s opening with much of the game played on Nipomo’s side of the pitch but the Pirates were able to break through for just two goals, both in the first half on a chilly night in Nipomo in the Pirates’ season-opener.
Heather Rennie got the Pirates’ first goal in the 32nd minute off an Amelia Villa assist.
Jazz Feeley added an insurance goal in the 38th minute off Rennie’s assist.
“It was our first game and we had quite a few players out,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rob Cantrell. “We played 80 percent of the game on their side of the field. We had our chances but were only able to score twice. Nipomo had a good counter attack but our defense was tenacious and our girls played good ball.”
Brookelyn Fletcher and Xiomara Mejia each played one half in goal with each recording one save.
Nipomo is home for its next match Thursday against Nordhoff.
Boys soccer
Santa Ynez 1, Nipomo 0
Three of their shots hit the post, but the Pirates (1-1) came away with a non-league win over the Titans thanks to an unassisted Luis Gonzalez goal in the 25th minute at Santa Ynez.