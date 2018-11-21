Winter is here — the high school winter sports season, that is.
While the official start of winter is about one month away, most of the area high schools are already gearing up for or playing in their winter seasons.
Most of the boys and girls basketball teams have begun their seasons.
Soccer is up next, kicking off right after the Thanksgiving break.
The Santa Ynez High Pirates will begin their girls soccer season next Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. non-league game at Nipomo High.
And head coach Rob Cantrell has the girls out every night practicing for their first season in the newly reformed Channel League.
“Right now, our practices are for the girls who are not out of town on (Thanksgiving) break,” said Cantrell. “So we only have about 10 girls (of the 24 on the team) on the field. But the number of girls who play club soccer competitively and consistently has increased so much that we don’t have to start from scratch with things like conditioning and the basics.”
The girls worked out Tuesday and Wednesday nights before taking their holiday break.
“We were supposed to play a scrimmage game at Channel Island last Thursday but that game was called off because of the smoke that led to poor air quality caused by the (Woolsey) fire in the Malibu area,” said Cantrell, who is heading into his 14th season as the Pirates’ head coach.
Last year’s team gave up a total of 10 goals while posting 15 shutouts in its 20-game season, falling to Montclair 2-1 in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.
“We came within one goal of making the quarterfinals,” said Cantrell.
Despite losing seven seniors to graduation from last year’s Los Padres League championship squad (17-2-1, 13-0-1 LPL), Cantrell is excited about the core players coming back.
“We’ll only have two seniors on this year’s team — Monica Pizano and Alyssa Flynn — but we bring back a lot of experience,” said Cantrell of his 24-player squad. “And we’re adding nine freshmen. They are definitely going to get a taste of what it means to play varsity soccer early in their careers. They are all good players and I expect them to contribute but we are a young team, for sure.”
Cantrell and his players are excited about to the move to the Channel League.
Despite being the smallest school in the league, Cantrell feels his girls will be very competitive.
“We have one of the toughest preseason schedules — we’re playing in two Division 1 tournaments. That will give us a chance to see what works for us so we can play to our strengths,” said Cantrell.
“As far as Lompoc and Cabrillo (the two schools joining Santa Ynez in the Channel League), we’ve always had a target on our backs, so that won’t change. We’ve always had the Santa Barbara schools on our schedule. We play at least two and sometimes all three every year. So we have a sense of knowing all three Santa Barbara schools. Historically, all three are tough competition. They’re going to be competitive games — very tough. We’re going to have to meet their level in each match. Whatever we do, we like to score goals, maintain possession and attack.”