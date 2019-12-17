The Santa Ynez Pirates scored early Tuesday night in their boys soccer match against the Santa Maria Saints.
The Pirates also scored late to seal a 4-2 victory in a non-league match at Santa Ynez High School’s stadium, handing the Saints their first loss of the year.
“It was a really close, intense game,” said Santa Maria coach Mario Diaz. “Unfortunately, we didn’t start off well.”
“This is my fifth year here and my first time beating Santa Maria,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner. “Our defense really stood out today — Diego Reynoso, Grant Fieldhouse, Carson Gann and Jack Stevens. Every time they got the ball, we collapsed on them. That’s what we wanted our boys to do, to force Santa Maria into making mistakes.”
In between, it was an all-out battle.
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead into halftime but the Saints battled back to tie the score late in the second half.
Santa Ynez responded with two goals in the final four minutes to earn the win.
At the end of the first minute of the game, Santa Ynez’s Nico Rocha sent a corner kick into the scrum in front of the Santa Maria goal.
The Pirates’ Diego Reynoso leaped high in the air and headed the ball past Santa Maria goal keeper Osvaldo Andrade for a 1-0 lead.
In the 11th minute, the Pirates had another corner kick.
This time, Ricky Romero got the ball and sent it over to Erik Guerrero who took the shot and scored.
The teams battled back and forth for the rest of the half. Both teams got off five shots at the goal but they were either wide or high and the teams went into halftime with Santa Ynez holding a 2-0 lead.
Santa Maria pressed the attack at the opening of the second half.
In the 45th minute, the Saints’ Edgar Garces fired a shot past Santa Ynez keeper Edgar Guerrero to cut the Pirates’ lead to 2-1.
“Edgar was our best player out there,” said Diaz. “He plays with pride, commitment and, best of all, leadership.”
It’s official.
Santa Ynez High School seniors Kylie Clouse and Richie Sandoval signed their national letters of intent Tuesday and both chose California universities for the next stop of their academic and athletic careers.
The intensity picked up on both sides with play getting chippy and, in the 59th minute the referee said “that’s enough, these are coming out,” as he pulled yellow and green penalty card from his pocket.
The rough play continued until the end of the game.
In the 71st minute, the ref called a penalty on Santa Ynez and awarded Santa Maria a penalty kick from the box.
In close, the Saints’ Ricky Romero smashed the ball into the net to tie the score.
You have free articles remaining.
Romero scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute.
Alex Paquet knocked down two clutch free throws with seconds left to give Righetti a thrilling 60-59 win over Nipomo Tuesday night as the Titans nearly overcame an 18-point deficit.
The Pirates’ Deklan Pollenz took a pass deep into Santa Maria territory.
He dribbled around several Saints defenders and took a shot that Andrade deflected.
Romero collared the rebound and sent it right back into the back of the net.
“Ricky followed the shot and did what he’s supposed to do,” said Joyner. “He grabbed the rebound and scored.”
As time was winding down, the Saints were called for a foul and Rocha was awarded a penalty kick from the box that he sent into the corner of the net for an insurance goal in the 78th minute.
Santa Maria and Lompoc played to a 2-2 draw Thursday night in a non-league soccer game.
“Over the years, Santa Maria has built a reputation for being a soccer power,” said Diaz. “I think the boys started the game a bit overconfident. This game shows that we still have plenty of work to do.”
“We just told the boys that we had to beat Santa Maria to every ball,” said Joyner. “No matter how much talent we had, we wouldn’t win without beating them to every ball. The boys did a great job of doing that today.”
Andrade had two saves for the Saints.
Edgar Guerrero had three saves for the Pirates.
Santa Maria (7-1-1) next plays on Friday at Ridgeview.
Santa Ynez (4-1) next plays on Thursday at Laguna Blanca.
Boys basketball
Lompoc 71, Righetti 60
The Braves held down the fort against the Warriors as Collin Oesterich led the way with 23 points for Lompoc.
Ryan Morgan chipped in 16 points for the Braves as Walker Grossi and Dominic Ballesteros had 10 points apiece.
Canaan Reynolds led Righetti with 17 points. Andrew Armstrong and Jackson Moore had nine points apiece for Righetti.
The Braves are 3-6 and host Paso Robles Thursday night in another non-league game against a Central Section opponent.