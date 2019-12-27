Roundup: Nipomo girls soccer wins twice at Pioneer Valley Tournament; VCA and Santa Maria to meet for girls hoops title

“LaVerne is not a great outside shooting team so we played them with a tight zone defense. We held their top scorer, Amanda Garcia, to eight points,” said head coach Randy Stanford. “On our end, the girls did a great job of taking the ball to the basket.”

VCA plays Santa Maria Saturday at 10 a.m. for the tournament championship.

Arvin Tournament

Pioneer Valley won two tournament games handily, defeating Bakersfield Centennial 57-31 and Taft 52-28, to move to 3-0 in the tourney.

Panthers point guard Ravynn Anielski, with 23 points against Centennial and 10 against Taft, scored in double figures both times.

Kiana San Juan led the Panthers scoring against Taft with 14 points. Chyanna Medina-Tell scored 12 in that one. Valeria Nol put in 10 points against Centennial.

Orcutt Academy 45, Bakersfield Mira Monte 32

The Spartans (11-3) held Mira Monte to nine points in the second half and won for the second time in the tournament.

Erynn Padhal racked up 17 points and snared seven rebounds for Orcutt. Giselle Calderon amassed 11 points, six assists and five steals.