Righetti misses by inches twice, Arroyo Grande scores twice, so AG wins 2-0

Righetti created a lot of chances Friday night. Arroyo Grande did all the scoring.

Valentino Graeber connected on a shot from the left side in the 19th minute of the first half. Tyler Brittingham knocked in a rebound shot in the Righetti penalty box in the 27th minute of the second, and the Eagles (8-4-0, 1-0) beat the Warriors (2-2-1, 0-1) 2-0 at Righetti's Warrior Stadium in the Mountain League opener for both teams.

Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Martin Villagomez made a big save on Righetti forward Sean Soltan in the second minute of the second half. A Righetti shot hit the top post about two minutes after that. A few minutes after that, a Righetti shot hit the left post.

After the second Righetti near-miss, the Eagles' play perked up some and the Warriors' sagged a bit.

"At the end of the day (players) are still students, they're still teenagers," Righetti coach Rob Golden said afterward.

"You do all that good work, get it down there so close and then it's 'man, we did all that to miss six inches?' It's like looking forward all day to dinner and then getting something you don't like."