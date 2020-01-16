Remy Waldron racks up a shutout, Righetti beats St. Joseph 5-0 on a wet night

Shutout number two on the season for Righetti goalkeeper Remy Waldron did not come easily Thursday night.
Waldron and her defense, however, made sure it did come.
The Righetti goalie made four saves in the first half, including on a point-blank rebound try by St. Joseph's Zorah Coulibaly. Waldron's defense did the rest in the second half, and the Warriors beat the Knights 5-0 in a Mountain League game between the Foster Road rivals on a cold, wet night at Righetti.
Rain fell throughout the first half, then stopped just before the second. "The rain didn't make the ball heavier, but it made it more slippery and harder to handle," Waldron said.
Righetti moved to 6-7-2, 3-2. St. Joseph dropped to 5-9-1, 1-5.
The Warriors, as do fellow Santa Maria Valley teams St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria, play their games on home turf.
Given the fact that a pouring rain fell in the area during mid-afternoon, Righetti's Kayla Minetti expressed doubt that the game could have taken place if her school's pitch was still natural grass.
"It would have been hard, because of all the mud," the rain would have turned a natural grass pitch into, Minetti said.
However, "We play unless there's lightning," she said, though in the days of natural grass pitches in the area, saturated fields did cause the postponement of some area high school soccer games.
Minetti passed to Hailey Gough for Righetti's first goal, in the second minute of the game. Gough passed to Minetti for Righetti's second goal, in the third minute after the break.
"Hailey and I hadn't played together all that much (recently), but we did play club (soccer) together four or five years ago."
After Coulibaly and Lyric Jones led a St. Joseph attack in the first half that pressed Waldron hard, the Righetti defense made things a lot easier for Waldron in the second.
"We played such a good first half," lamented St. Joseph coach Al Garcia. "We showed we had a good chance to beat these guys.
"It's been hard. We have 15 players now. It's been hard coming back from injuries."
Genesis Rodriguez, St. Joseph's goalkeeper in the first half, kept the Knights in contention with some diving saves before the break. After the early Gough goal amounted to the only scoring in the first half, though, Righetti scored four times in the second.
Two own goals against St. Joseph were sandwiched between two Minetti second-half scores. Minetti also had the last touch before the two St. Joseph own goals.
Righetti beat Mountain League co-leader Arroyo Grande 5-1 Jan. 7. "These girls are really starting to put it together," said Righetti assistant coach Nick Consorti.
Consorti was filling in Thursday night for Righetti head coach Cesar De Alba. "He's feeling a little ill," Consorti said.
Both teams have a league game at home up next. St. Joseph will host co-Mountain League leader San Luis Obispo at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Righetti will face Atascadero at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Morro Bay 56, Santa Maria 43
Carlissa Solorio had a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Saints.
Santa Maria plays Tuesday at Atascadero. The Saints are 6-9 overall and 0-3 in Ocean League play.
Girls water polo
Dos Pueblos 10, Santa Ynez 4
The Chargers beat the Pirates in a Channel League game at Dos Pueblos.
Taya Luke scored all the Santa Ynez goals. Peyton Pratt made four blocks and two steals for the Pirates.
As to whether or not she believed her team has a chance to beat Arroyo Grande again, Waldron said yes.
"I think we can keep (our momentum) going," she said.