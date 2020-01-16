Remy Waldron racks up a shutout, Righetti beats St. Joseph 5-0 on a wet night

Shutout number two on the season for Righetti goalkeeper Remy Waldron did not come easily Thursday night.

Waldron and her defense, however, made sure it did come.

The Righetti goalie made four saves in the first half, including on a point-blank rebound try by St. Joseph's Zorah Coulibaly. Waldron's defense did the rest in the second half, and the Warriors beat the Knights 5-0 in a Mountain League game between the Foster Road rivals on a cold, wet night at Righetti.

Rain fell throughout the first half, then stopped just before the second. "The rain didn't make the ball heavier, but it made it more slippery and harder to handle," Waldron said.

Righetti moved to 6-7-2, 3-2. St. Joseph dropped to 5-9-1, 1-5.

The Warriors, as do fellow Santa Maria Valley teams St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria, play their games on home turf.

Given the fact that a pouring rain fell in the area during mid-afternoon, Righetti's Kayla Minetti expressed doubt that the game could have taken place if her school's pitch was still natural grass.

"It would have been hard, because of all the mud," the rain would have turned a natural grass pitch into, Minetti said.