The Lompoc Braves boys soccer team is entering this year as the last ever Los Padres League champion.
Gone are rivalry games against Morro Bay, Templeton, Orcutt Academy and Santa Maria – as all four are now in the Central Section this coming winter.
Now LHS – 12-1-1 last year through its final tour in the LPL – will be heading into a league that’s been dominated by boys soccer strong boy Santa Barbara High; the winners of three straight outright Channel League titles and a Dons team that’s averaged between 17 or 23 victories in the last six seasons.
“We just need to work harder than we did before because we’re going to a harder and better league now,” returning senior captain J.D. Montelongo said during practice on Wednesday.
Lompoc will get its step up in competition in December once the Braves play their first Channel League boys soccer contest. In the mean time, the Braves officially kick off the 2018-19 season at Huyck Stadium against St. Joseph on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
Along with going out as the last ever LPL champs, the Braves have been a perennial CIF Southern Section playoff team under the direction of head coach Marco Vargas. While the Braves are entering a new league, they will remain in the CIF-SS Division 4 field for the third consecutive season.
Vargas is fully aware that the LPL champs will be heading into a league where each day and game will come equipped with more competition than ever before. Yet, he’s getting his guys to embrace what lies ahead.
“Definitely excited for the new league to come up,” Vargas said. “There are some familiar faces in the past (Santa Ynez and Cabrillo) but for the rest (the Santa Barbara schools), we’re excited to take them on this year.”
Vargas, who is a cross fit trainer by day, already has his guys believing that the Dons will be the hurdle to hop over in the Channel League standings this winter.
“I think Santa Barbara is the team to beat in the league right now. We’re definitely excited to face them and we’re ready for the challenge,” Vargas said.
And to become better equipped for the future C.L. gauntlet, Vargas has beefed up the Braves’ schedule with higher division opponents. Lompoc will travel to Oxnard (CIF Southern Section Division 3) on Nov. 30 and then will take part in the UC Santa Barbara showcase from Dec. 7-8; where competition hailing from Santa Barbara and Ventura County will await the Braves.
Vargas finds solace in the fact that his roster is glutted with experience and not newcomers to the varsity scene.
“I have 12 players from last year (with varsity experience), eight are starters,” Vargas said. “We’re pretty deep.”
He’s especially banking on returning junior Anthony Morales and the senior captain Montelongo to shoulder the leadership responsibilities through the tough non-league slate and the C.L part of the schedule.
“Anthony has made a big impact in practices. And J.D scored a lot of goals for us last year, so we’re banking on him and those other guys,” Vargas said.
It’s a step up in competition for a defending league champ, but as Montelongo put it, every game will come with a “that’s the team to beat” attitude from the Braves – convincing them to never overlook every opponent underneath the winter skies in Santa Barbara County.
“It’s always tougher to go against opponents with top clubs down there. This year, we’re going to bring it up more (our competition). We’re going to go into every game like it’s the top team to beat,” Montelongo said.