Rain? Cold? As long a they're playing under the lights, it's all good, these players say

In California, they actually play outdoor winter soccer.
That doesn't mean it's always WARM when California teams play outdoor winter soccer.
Righetti was on its way to a 5-0 Mountain League win over Foster Road rival St. Joseph at Righetti Thursday night when a Righetti player likely echoed the thoughts of many — actually, likely everyone else — who was at the game.
"It's co-llll-d," the player said as she jumped up and down along the Righetti sideline after intermission. Rain had fallen throughout the first half. Though the second half was mostly dry, the temperature dropped below 50 before game's end.
Nonetheless, when Righetti's Kayla Minetti was asked afterward whether she preferred to play in 65 degrees and sunshine during the day or under the lights in conditions similar to the ones she and the other players competed in Thursday night, Minetti didn't hesitate.
"I really like playing under the lights," she said, "Playing under the lights is cool."
Most Central Coast soccer teams switched to playing almost exclusively night home games several years ago. The Lompoc Valley teams, Lompoc and Cabrillo, play afternoon home games. So does Orcutt Academy, which plays its home games at Orcutt Community Park.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lompoc boys and girls teams used to play their home games at Huyck Stadium, which has lights. But the stadium is currently undergoing major renovations and the Braves now play on a former practice field without lights. The Cabrillo High School pitch, where the Cabrillo teams play their home games, does not.
Though she and the other players competed in cold, wet conditions Thursday night, Minetti said it may not have been possible to get the game in at all if Righetti still had the natural grass pitch it had several years ago.
"It would have been hard, with all the mud," a soaking Thursday mid-afternoon rain would have likely turned a natural grass into, Minetti said.
Still, "We play unless there's lightning," she said after scoring two goals and getting the last touch before two own goals against St. Joseph.
Like Minetti, Righetti goalkeeper Remy Waldron likes it just fine that football teams are not the only area squads that play night games.
Waldron spoke Thursday night after she registered her second shutout of the season.
"There's just something about playing under the lights. I love playing under the lights," she said.
"I think playing under the lights gives our team a charge. I really like the atmosphere of playing under the lights."
Righetti, 3-2 in the Mountain League, will host Atascadero at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in a league game. All of Righetti's remaining four regular season games have 6 p.m. starts.