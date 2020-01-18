Rain? Cold? As long a they're playing under the lights, it's all good, these players say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lompoc boys and girls teams used to play their home games at Huyck Stadium, which has lights. But the stadium is currently undergoing major renovations and the Braves now play on a former practice field without lights. The Cabrillo High School pitch, where the Cabrillo teams play their home games, does not.

Though she and the other players competed in cold, wet conditions Thursday night, Minetti said it may not have been possible to get the game in at all if Righetti still had the natural grass pitch it had several years ago.

"It would have been hard, with all the mud," a soaking Thursday mid-afternoon rain would have likely turned a natural grass into, Minetti said.

Still, "We play unless there's lightning," she said after scoring two goals and getting the last touch before two own goals against St. Joseph.

Like Minetti, Righetti goalkeeper Remy Waldron likes it just fine that football teams are not the only area squads that play night games.

Waldron spoke Thursday night after she registered her second shutout of the season.

"There's just something about playing under the lights. I love playing under the lights," she said.