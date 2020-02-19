Orosi wins on penalty kicks, Orcutt Academy takes wrenching loss in D4 semifinals

"It was a great season for us," said Orcutt senior Kira Hopkins, who was stellar again Wednesday as the Spartans' stopper.

Lopez, with an assist from Marianna Chavez, scored the Orcutt goal in regulation, connecting in the 38th minute of the first half. Natalia Figueroa knocked a long shot high into the net for Orosi in the 17th minute for the first goal.

Neither team scored in the second half of regulation or overtime. A Hope Smith rebound shot for the Spartans hit the right post near the end of the first 10-minute overtime session. In the second five-minute golden goal overtime session, Lua dived and saved a Chavez breakaway try near the top of the penalty box as time ran out and the shootout session approached.

The two missed chances typified how things went for the Orcutt offense.

"We couldn't finish our shots," said Hopkins. "We had about 20 shots."

Orcutt coach Brian Speer said, "We had 18 shots on goal and five corner kicks, and we scored one goal.

"I felt we were a stronger team than Orosi, but we couldn't find the back of the net."