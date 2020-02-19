Orosi wins on penalty kicks, Orcutt Academy takes wrenching loss in D4 semifinals

After Orcutt Academy couldn't finish on two good chances in overtime Wednesday, Orosi figured to have momentum in the penalty kicks phase.
The Cardinals did, and they delivered.
Amber Apodaca, Karina Chavez and Ashley Ruiz converted for the Cardinals in the shootout phase, Orosi goalkeeper Mireya Lua made two saves then and the No. 3 Cardinals beat the No. 2 Spartans 3-1 on penalty kicks in a CIF Central Section Division 4 girls soccer semifinal at Orcutt Community Park.
Orcutt went 1-for-4 in the shootout phase. Mecaelea Lopez was the only Spartan who scored then.
The Cardinals (21-1-6) will host No. 4 East Bakersfield, which upset No. 1 Hanford Sierra Pacific 1-0 in the other semi Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Friday for the championship.
Orosi will play for a Division 4 title after winning in Division 5 three years ago.
Since Orosi got past No. 6 Exeter on penalty kicks, 5-4, in the quarterfinals, it figured the Cardinals would have the advantage in the shootout this time, and that's how things went down.
Had the Spartans (20-6-2) won Wednesday, they would have hosted the title game. As it was, it was a tough ending to a fine season for the Spartans, who won their first girls soccer league championship, and subsequently earned their first playoff win, in school history this season.
"It was a great season for us," said Orcutt senior Kira Hopkins, who was stellar again Wednesday as the Spartans' stopper.
Lopez, with an assist from Marianna Chavez, scored the Orcutt goal in regulation, connecting in the 38th minute of the first half. Natalia Figueroa knocked a long shot high into the net for Orosi in the 17th minute for the first goal.
Neither team scored in the second half of regulation or overtime. A Hope Smith rebound shot for the Spartans hit the right post near the end of the first 10-minute overtime session. In the second five-minute golden goal overtime session, Lua dived and saved a Chavez breakaway try near the top of the penalty box as time ran out and the shootout session approached.
The two missed chances typified how things went for the Orcutt offense.
"We couldn't finish our shots," said Hopkins. "We had about 20 shots."
Orcutt coach Brian Speer said, "We had 18 shots on goal and five corner kicks, and we scored one goal.
"I felt we were a stronger team than Orosi, but we couldn't find the back of the net."
Lua had a lot to do with the Spartans' problems. Besides the two saves she made in the shootout phase and the stop she made on Chavez near the end of overtime, Lua made a diving save with Chavez nearly on top of her in the second half of regulation.
"Their goalie was good. She got to everything that came through the box," said Hopkins.
Speer praised Lua as well, and Orosi coach Jesse Camarena said, "(Lua) was a big reason we got through last week, too."
Orcutt's coach said, "That team (Orosi) was ruthless. It seemed like they were a little beyond physical. But their goalkeeper is tough."
Orosi drew five yellow cards in the contact-heavy game. Orcutt drew three.