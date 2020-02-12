Orcutt Academy gets past Dinuba, gets first girls soccer playoff win in school history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After not being able to put on much pressure with their attack the first 25 minutes of the second half, the Emperors put on a lot during the last 15.

In the last few minutes, there was a scramble for the ball in front of Valencia. "I thought the ball would be cleared out," of the area, said Valencia.

After being unpleasantly surprised that it wasn't, "I knew I just had to go out and get the ball." She did, diving and smothering it about a foot in front of her own goal.

The Orcutt defense was consistently good. The Orcutt offense consistently struggled. The Spartans seemed to frequently misjudge a bouncing ball, seeing it go over their heads. They also consistently missed connections on their passes.

Once, two Orcutt attackers, going for the ball, crashed into each other. One seemed a bit shaken up after the collision, but both seemed OK afterward.

"It was a crazy game," said Orcutt coach Brian Speer.

Orcutt had the ball most of the time, but Dinuba striker Krysta Casas gave the Spartans plenty of trouble on the attack from time to time. Hopkins and Vanessa Lopez gave the Spartans a boost with their strong defense.