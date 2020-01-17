Nipomo defeats Pioneer Valley, moves to 7-1 in the Ocean League

×
Helayna Arreola headed in an Annette Vargas corner kick in the first half, Lela Reyez took a Vargas crossing pass and scored in the second and the Titans moved to 7-1 in the Ocean League with a win over the Panthers at Nipomo.
Nipomo goalkeeper Alexis Acosta racked up her third shutout in her team's last three games. Her defense has helped her amass seven shutouts this season.
Kenny Cress
Sports Reporter
Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.
