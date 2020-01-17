You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nipomo defeats Pioneer Valley, moves to 7-1 in the Ocean League

Nipomo defeats Pioneer Valley, moves to 7-1 in the Ocean League

{{featured_button_text}}

Helayna Arreola headed in an Annette Vargas corner kick in the first half, Lela Reyez took a Vargas crossing pass and scored in the second and the Titans moved to 7-1 in the Ocean League with a win over the Panthers at Nipomo.

Nipomo goalkeeper Alexis Acosta racked up her third shutout in her team's last three games. Her defense has helped her amass seven shutouts this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News