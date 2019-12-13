“Make every second count,” is something Lompoc Braves girls soccer head coach Jason Cochrane preaches to his team.
The Braves, on Friday, did just that in a 2-2 non-league tie against the Arroyo Grande Eagles in a game played on Lompoc’s temporary field just outside Huyck Stadium.
Trailing 2-1 with time running out in extra time and the ball bouncing around in front of the Arroyo Grande goal, Lompoc freshman Avigail Anguiano got a foot on the ball and blasted it into the net.
Anguiano scored in the fourth minute of extra time. Fewer than 30 seconds later, the referee signaled the game’s end.
“The girls know that if there’s time on the clock, we’re in the game,” said Cochrane. “This team has a never say die attitude and they weren’t going to give up.”
“When another team smells blood, we’ve got to do whatever we can to keep the ball out of the goal,” said Arroyo Grande coach Matthew Carinio. “We just didn’t do that at the end.”
It was a battle between two of the top teams on the Central Coast.
Lompoc remained undefeated at 5-0-2. Arroyo Grande now stands at 6-2-2.
The teams marched up and down the field throughout the first 40-minute half.
Although each team had several hard shots, the opposing goalkeepers — Arroyo Grande freshman Sam Patchin and Lompoc junior Breanna Contreras — turned them all away and the teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie.
Early in the second half, Lompoc’s Alondra Ibanez made a perfect centering pass to Jocelyn Bocanegra who split two Arroyo Grande defenders and powered the ball into the net in the 44th minute for a 1-0 Lompoc Lead.
In the 55th minute, Arroyo Grande’s Jiana Martin went up high into the air to get a pass from Cynthia Ramirez and headed the ball into the net to tie the game.
In the 74th minute, Arroyo Grande grabbed the lead when Kiley Johnson, one of only three A.G. seniors, took a pass from Angie Tapia and scored to put A.G. up 2-1.
“Kiley is a great leader. She’s just one of three seniors we have on the team,” said Carinio. “She never gives up. I’d like to have 22 players like her on the team.”
“The game got a little bit away from us in the second half,” said Cochrane. “We were able to regroup late in the game.”
You have free articles remaining.
Time was now working against the Braves.
After 80 minutes of regulation play, the game went into extra time.
Lompoc increased its already intense pressure.
Braves star striker Ayziah Simmons broke free for a shot from in close in the 81st minute but the Eagles’ Patchin made a sure-handed save.
“Ayziah didn’t get many clear shots today. Arroyo Grande tried to take her out of the game,” said Cochrane. “It was up to the other girls to step up. That’s what we’ve been working on because we know every team will try to stop Ayziah.”
Lompoc kept pressing until, in the 84th minute, a long Lompoc pass went into a crowd in front of the net.
Anguiano somehow found the ball and her footing, rifling in the game-tying score, barely beating the game-ending whistle.
“That was a great ending. We’ll take that,” said Cochrane. “This team has a never-say-die attitude. They weren’t going to give up.”
For the game, the Eagles’ Patchin had nine saves. Lompoc keeper Contreras had seven blocked shots.
“Lompoc is a good team. It was a great game,” said Carinio. “It was our seventh match in the last eight days and this early season grind was tough on our girls. It was good to battle back today against a good team.”
“This was a good result for us against a good team,” said Cochrane. “This keeps us rolling.”
A.G. played in four tournament games last Friday and Saturday and followed that with singles games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Arroyo Grande now gets a break until Friday, Dec. 27 when it plays at the Santa Maria High School Tournament.
“It will be good to have this break,” said Carinio “We should be able to get all our players who are out injured or with an illness back and get the team back to full strength.”
Lompoc’s next game is Tuesday at home against San Luis Obispo.
“I anticipate another tough, physical game,” said Cochrane. “We’ll be ready.”