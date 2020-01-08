Lompoc holds off Cabrillo for 3-2 Channel League boys soccer victory

The Channel League boys soccer season got off to an exciting start Tuesday afternoon with two old rivals battling for not only a league win but for some bragging rights in the Lompoc Valley.

Although the Lompoc Braves scored early — very early — the game went down to the wire with Lompoc eventually winning 3-2 over the Cabrillo Conquistadores in a match played at Cabrillo High.

“I’m excited,” said Lompoc head coach Marcos Vargas. “We got our first league win under our belt. Hopefully there will be many more. We just have to keep playing hard and hope for the best.”

Something you won’t see very often — all five goals were unassisted.

“The preseason is over. We’ve got 10 games, 10 league games,” said Cabrillo head coach Oscar Torres as his team took the field. “Let’s take them one at a time. Let’s leave it all on the field.”

But Torres’ team found itself in an early hole when Lompoc’s Alfredo Botello got the ball, saw an opening and fired the ball past Cabrillo goal keeper Jireh Velasquez in the game’s first minute.