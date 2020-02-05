Lompoc girls soccer team earns co-championship of Channel League

Lompoc’s leading scorer, Ayziah Simmons, found herself double-teamed throughout but still found a way to score the Braves' final two goals; the first off a pass from Guzman in the 50th minute, the second unassisted after Simmons won a battle against two Santa Ynez players in front of the Pirates’ net.

“We were looking for everyone to step up tonight and they did,” said Cochrane. “We got to send our seniors off with a win and a league co-championship.”

Win or lose, the Pirates always battle to the end and in the 72nd minute, they spoiled Lompoc keeper Breanna Contreras’ shutout bid when Rozlin Kristoffersen converted Sarah Johnston’s throw in for the game’s final score.

“Rozlin was All-League First Team her freshman year,” said Cantrell. “She’s battled injuries the last three years. She’s still not 100 percent but she was able to come out for our last three games. She got a beautiful goal tonight. She showed so much dedication. Roz came out all season even though she couldn’t play. It was great to see her back in action.”

As league co-champions, Lompoc should have a home game in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

But nothing will be finalized until the brackets are released Saturday.