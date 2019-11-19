Pioneer Valley beat Cabrillo 6-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season Tuesday.
The Panthers started the season with a 1-0 win over Tulare Western last Friday and rolled past Orcutt Academy 6-0 last Saturday in their second game, meaning they've outscored their three opponents by a combined 13-0.
The Panthers led 2-0 at half, but poured it on in the second half as the offense began to click.
Ayuso got the scoring started in the 10th minute before Aparicio struck in the 35th minute. Morales then got his first goal in the 45th minute before Guerrero and Aldama scored in the 69th minute. Morales got his final goal in the first minute of stoppage time. The Panthers are slated to host Visalia Golden West on Nov. 26 in their next game. That one is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
The Santa Ynez Pirates girls water polo team improved to 2-0 with a 17-1 victory over the Lompoc Braves (0-1) Tuesday afternoon at the Lompoc …
Lompoc 2, St. Joseph 0
The Braves improved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing win over St. Joseph in Santa Maria.
Lompoc senior Alfredo Botello scored both goals for the Braves. The first strike was assisted by Andres Valladolid.
The Braves play at Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 5, St. Joseph 1
Lompoc senior Ayziah Simmons pocketed her first hat trick of the season, scoring twice in the first half and a third time midway through the second.
Also scoring for Lompoc were Katie Guzman and Alondra Ibanez.
"Our defense was outstanding, led by Amy Bommersbach and Annabel Andalon," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. "We are progressing well, and now that we have our full roster with us, we feel good about were we are."
Lompoc plays again next Tuesday at home against Mission Prep at 3:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Santa Maria 59, Coast Union 32
Luz Olea and Iceis McNutt led the Saints to a non-league victory over the Broncos in Cambria.
Olea and McNutt each scored 19 points with Carlissa Solorio adding another 10.
The Saints hit nine 3-point baskets; three each by Olea and McNutt, two by Yvette Lopez and one from Phoenix Becerra.
Santa Maria led 16-9 after the first quarter and kept extending its lead the rest of the way, going up 29-17 at the half and 44-27 after three.
Santa Maria is back in action Friday night at Nipomo.
In girls basketball, Santa Ynez lost its season opener to Nipomo 59-36 on Tuesday. Grace Padilla led the Pirates with 19 points.
Lompoc 74, Pioneer Valley 48
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy