Julian Araujo helped draw the Lompoc Valley together by pursuing professional soccer opportunities through FC Barcelona’s Barca Academy and appearing on the roster for the L.A Galaxy II team in the past year.
Now, Araujo is aiming to bring the community together again – but this time for his father Jorge, who is battling Leukemia.
Araujo, who attended Lompoc High before embarking on his pro soccer career in the summer of 2017, announced that he’s launching a taco fundraiser from October 6 to 9 at the Riverbend Park in Lompoc.
“You can contact me on any social media accounts if you would like to buy a ticket or make any donation. My family would greatly appreciate it,” Araujo said on his Twitter page on Wednesday night.
The tickets are $10 for three tacos and one quesadilla. The fundraiser goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the three scheduled days in October.
Araujo isn’t the only one trying to help his father, though.
Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones says the LHS Associated Student Body (ASB) is planning a meeting sometime next week to discuss ways to help Araujo and his family.
Also assisting the event is Teresa Acosta (mother of UC Riverside cross country runner and Lompoc High cross country state qualifier Isaac Acosta). Acosta is additionally assisting with the sales of tickets for the fundraiser.
For more information, contact Acosta at 805-588-3726 or teresaacosta10@gmail.com .