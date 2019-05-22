Julian Araujo is 17 years old and, yet, he's already making waves in the MLS. The Lompoc native made his second start in the MLS Wednesday night. However, Araujo's play didn't match that of a first-year player who isn't even old enough to vote. The defender from Lompoc was, perhaps, the best player on the pitch, snuffing out attacking runs from Minnesota United forwards, then racing back down on the wing to help set up his LA Galaxy's offense.