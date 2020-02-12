Golden goal ends Santa Ynez boys soccer season

Maher tied the game with a shot past Santa Ynez keeper Edgar Guerrero in the 18th minute.

Santa Ynez had its own golden opportunity in the 22nd minute when the Pirates caught Nemoy out of position but the ball went inches outside the right side of the net.

Each team was only able to get off one more solid shot the rest of the way and the teams went to halftime tied 1-1.

“We had a good start – scored early,” said Joyner. “Then we let them back into it.”

Cano scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute to put give the Vikings the lead.

The Vikings kept the pressure on but, despite two solid shots, couldn’t get either past Guerrero.

Rocha had two chances to tie the game in the 46th and 47th minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rocha had a free kick that was blocked in the 46th and the, a minute later, was in close to the net when he rifled a shot that was blocked in the field.