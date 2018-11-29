Underneath a rain-filled sky that soaked up the sprint turf at Jay Will Stadium, the show still went on between Cabrillo girls soccer at St. Joseph.
And it was the host Knights holding off the visiting Conquistadores 2-1 on Thursday night in a contest that saw two spurts of rain fall on the sprint turf and drenching the players and coaches on the field.
Before the start of the game, a heavy downpour pounded the field during warm ups. The rain, though, tapered off right before the start of the non-league contest. The rain reappeared at the 13:40 mark of the second half and stretched until the 10 minute mark.
While a vast majority of soccer games across California were scratched due to the inclement weather, soccer coaching veterans Derrick Wong of Cabrillo and Al Garcia of St. Joseph both said conditions like this are nothing new. Both also chose to not use the weather as an excuse for any mistakes on the night.
“We made some mistakes early, but we played well considering the conditions we were in,” Garcia said. “I’m real proud of the girls.”
Wong, a 24-year coaching veteran, didn’t want him and his team to make any excuses about the conditions, saying: “The other team had to play in it too. We’re not going to make that excuse. We were making silly mistakes and giving the ball away. It’s nothing big, it’s knowing what we have and the talent we have, then knowing what we have to do.”
There were some slips and falls from both sides. During one sequence, Antoinette Terrones of CHS lost her footing and fell near the SJHS track. She managed to get up under her own power.
Stellar defensive play was on both sides – as Cabrillo and St. Joseph defenders helped keep the game scoreless for the first half. Sophomore Bianca Gonzalez – who is learning one of the sweeper positions for CHS – helped limit the scoring opportunities along with senior Allison Dickson, who Wong said was playing through an injury on Thursday night.
Braidyn Cossa and Kaylee Dillard attacked the net late in the first half for the Knights, but their attempts were either saved by CHS goalkeeper Morgan Christen or sailed to the side of the cross bar.
Corby Burress then broke free from the CHS defense with less than 23 minutes to play and sent the ball sailing through the net, putting the Knights up 1-0. The future student-athlete at Point Loma Nazarene University wasn’t done after that. The senior got the ball inside the net at the 3:23 mark, lifting her team to the 2-0 lead.
Burress said the Knights became more aggressive on the offensive side toward the end of the second half.
“We started going after their defense more and started playing faster. It just put them under more pressure,” Burress said.
Yet, she admitted that there wasn’t much enthusiasm on the Knights’ side regarding playing in rainy weather.
“We weren’t too excited about playing in the rain because it can be slippery and more dangerous,” Burress said. “But I think we did well in these conditions.”
Cabrillo, though, kicked its energy up a notch with less than three minutes to play. Terrones went into attack mode and cut the Knights’ lead to 2-1 with her goal at the 2:34 mark. CHS continued to apply pressure on offense by possessing the ball inside the Knights’ territory before time ran out.
The Knights ended their evening relying on the likes of Gulianna Corteguera, Janelle Brickey, Lyric Jones, Eva Datuin and Avery Nelson to prevail on defense – as all five got key stops with time winding down in the second half. Garcia said it all stemmed from switching out of their defensive scheme.
“We were playing 4-4-2 in the first half then switched to a 3-5-2 in the second. It created more offense for us and Corby got free a couple of times, almost getting the hat trick tonight,” Garcia said.
St. Joseph hosts Santa Maria on Dec 4 at 6 p.m. Cabrillo will travel to Rice Ranch Fields on Dec. 4 and take on Orcutt Academy at 3:15 p.m.