Isabella Medina, with three goals, notched a hat trick and she also had an assist, as the Saints (2-2-1) rolled to a non-league win over the Broncos (0-6-1) in a non-league game at Cambria-based Coast Union.
Santa Ynez 5, Morro Bay 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates scored four first-half goals against the Morro Bay Pirates in a non-league game in Santa Ynez.
Lexi Hemming scored in the eighth minute, followed by Monica Pizano in the 15th, Jazz Feeley in the 20th and Pizano again in the 22nd.
Amelia Villa completed the scoring with a goal in the 58th minute in the second half.
Brookelyn Fletcher had two saves in the shutout.
Santa Ynez (2-2-1) is off until Saturday when they play Apple Valley at the Newport Harbor Tournament.